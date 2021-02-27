Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com

e (space) within the packaging is modified, such as oxygen is replaced by inert gases like nitrogen, or it is filled with gases like carbon dioxide or carbon monoxide. It prevents microbial degradation and preserves the food and/or its color & taste. Products like convenience food, seafood, poultry, meat products, bakery and confectionery, fruits, vegetables, dairy products etc are packaged using modified atmospheric packaging (MAP).

Polyethylene, polyamide, ethylene vinyl alcohol, oriented ethylene-terephthalate, etc. are the materials used for the manufacturing modified atmosphere packaging (MAP). The various technologies utilized for the production of modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) include deep-drawing machine, horizontal & vertical flow packaging machine, tray sealer machine, vacuum chamber machine and bag sealing machines.

North America leads the global modified atmosphere packaging market in terms of both demand and production followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. Within Europe, Germany is experiencing a very fast growth in its Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Key players in the global modified atmosphere packaging market include:

Linde AG

Dansensor AS

Berry Plastics Corporation

LINPAC Packaging Limited

Hayssen Flexible Systems

Hayssen Sandiacre

GEA, Multisorb

Curwood

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Modified Atmosphere Packaging By Application

Convenience Food

Seafood, Poultry, & Meat Products

Bakery And Confectionary

Fruits And Vegetables

Dairy Products

Others

Modified Atmosphere Packaging By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

