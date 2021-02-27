Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com
e (space) within the packaging is modified, such as oxygen is replaced by inert gases like nitrogen, or it is filled with gases like carbon dioxide or carbon monoxide. It prevents microbial degradation and preserves the food and/or its color & taste. Products like convenience food, seafood, poultry, meat products, bakery and confectionery, fruits, vegetables, dairy products etc are packaged using modified atmospheric packaging (MAP).
Polyethylene, polyamide, ethylene vinyl alcohol, oriented ethylene-terephthalate, etc. are the materials used for the manufacturing modified atmosphere packaging (MAP). The various technologies utilized for the production of modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) include deep-drawing machine, horizontal & vertical flow packaging machine, tray sealer machine, vacuum chamber machine and bag sealing machines.
North America leads the global modified atmosphere packaging market in terms of both demand and production followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. Within Europe, Germany is experiencing a very fast growth in its Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) market.
Key players in the global modified atmosphere packaging market include:
- Linde AG
- Dansensor AS
- Berry Plastics Corporation
- LINPAC Packaging Limited
- Hayssen Flexible Systems
- Hayssen Sandiacre
- GEA, Multisorb
- Curwood
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Modified Atmosphere Packaging By Application
- Convenience Food
- Seafood, Poultry, & Meat Products
- Bakery And Confectionary
- Fruits And Vegetables
- Dairy Products
- Others
Modified Atmosphere Packaging By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Modified Atmosphere Packaging Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 6 Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Modified Atmosphere Packaging Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Modified Atmosphere Packaging Industry
