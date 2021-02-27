Global 3D Printing Metals Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global 3D Printing Metals Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com

3D printing metals are materials used in the process of additive manufacturing. Amongst other materials, metal is very strong but very expensive too. 3D printing market will be more productive with the use of parts derived from metals for the process. 3D printing metals was first adopted by aerospace and biomedical industries. These industries are investing heavily in this market.

Global 3D printing metals market finds applications in areas such as aerospace, automotive, dental, jewelry, oil and gas, orthopedics, printed electronics, tooling and others. 3D printing metals in jewelry has boosted the market of precious metal alloys such as gold, silver, platinum, etc. This industry has adopted selective laser melting (SLM) technology on the mainstream. Also, precious metals have excellent opportunities in medical/dental and electronics market. Industries such as aviation, biomedical, jewelry, automobiles, energy and power, electronics, manufacturing and others are the major consumers in the global 3D printing metals market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Major companies in the global 3D printing metals market are:

3D Systems

Concept Laser

EOS

Wuhan Binhu

Arcam

NASA

Siemens

GE

and others are the potential adopters of 3D printing metals and it technology. In this report, geographic segmentation is done as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

3D Printing Metals By Equipments:

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Blown Powder

Metal + Binder

Welding

Others

3D Printing Metals By Alloys:

Titanium Alloys

Gold

Aluminium

Cobalt Alloys

Nickel Alloys

Steels

Platinum

Silver

Copper

Others

3D Printing Metals By Application:

Aerospace

Automotive

Dental

Jewelry

Oil And Gas

Orthopedics

Printed Electronics

Tooling

3D Printing Metals By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

