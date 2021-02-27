Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com
Polylactic acid (PLA) is a high strength thermoplastic polymer that can be made from annually renewable resources such as cornstarch, tapioca roots, sugarcane, etc. Polylactic acid (PLA) is derived from sustainable resources, hence it is biodegradable and it is a compostable. Hence, it can be a potential help to reduce problems such as solid waste disposal.
Polylactic acid (PLA) finds significant number of applications in industries such as biodegradable polymers, packaging, agriculture, medical and pharmaceuticals, and personal care. Polylactic acid (PLA) is one of the most prominent biodegradable plastics market. Polylactic acid (PLA) based plastic is used in food and beverages packaging, consumer goods packaging, automobiles, agriculture, textiles and electronics. The largest segment is packaging of food and beverages.
Polylactic acid (PLA) market for textiles is expected to grow fastest among these.
Europe is the leader in the market and is expected to remain the same over the forecast period. Asia Pacific polylactic acid (PLA) market is expected to be the prospective growth market for the forecast period. In China, raw materials are found in abundance, thus manufacturers can take advantage of this to make profit.
The major manufacturers in the global polylactic acid (PLA) market are:
- NatureWorks LLC
- Purac
- Galactic
- Pyramid Bioplastics
- BASF
- Synbra
Other key vendors covered in the global polylactic acid (PLA) market report includes:
- Bayer
- Cargil
- Danimer Scientific
- E.I du Pont de Nemours
- ExxonMobil
- Futerro
- Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Phusis
- PTT Chemicals
- Sulzer Chemtec
- Teijin
- The Dow Chemical
- Wei Mon Industry
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Polylactic Acid (PLA) By Applications:
- Packaging
- Textiles
- Agriculture
- Biomedical
- Electronics
- Others
Polylactic Acid (PLA) By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Polylactic Acid (PLA) Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 6 Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Polylactic Acid (PLA) Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Polylactic Acid (PLA) Industry
