Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

Polylactic acid (PLA) is a high strength thermoplastic polymer that can be made from annually renewable resources such as cornstarch, tapioca roots, sugarcane, etc. Polylactic acid (PLA) is derived from sustainable resources, hence it is biodegradable and it is a compostable. Hence, it can be a potential help to reduce problems such as solid waste disposal.

Polylactic acid (PLA) finds significant number of applications in industries such as biodegradable polymers, packaging, agriculture, medical and pharmaceuticals, and personal care. Polylactic acid (PLA) is one of the most prominent biodegradable plastics market. Polylactic acid (PLA) based plastic is used in food and beverages packaging, consumer goods packaging, automobiles, agriculture, textiles and electronics. The largest segment is packaging of food and beverages.

Polylactic acid (PLA) market for textiles is expected to grow fastest among these.

Europe is the leader in the market and is expected to remain the same over the forecast period. Asia Pacific polylactic acid (PLA) market is expected to be the prospective growth market for the forecast period. In China, raw materials are found in abundance, thus manufacturers can take advantage of this to make profit.

The major manufacturers in the global polylactic acid (PLA) market are:

NatureWorks LLC

Purac

Galactic

Pyramid Bioplastics

BASF

Synbra

Other key vendors covered in the global polylactic acid (PLA) market report includes:

Bayer

Cargil

Danimer Scientific

E.I du Pont de Nemours

ExxonMobil

Futerro

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology

Mitsubishi Chemical

Phusis

PTT Chemicals

Sulzer Chemtec

Teijin

The Dow Chemical

Wei Mon Industry

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Polylactic Acid (PLA) By Applications:

Packaging

Textiles

Agriculture

Biomedical

Electronics

Others

Polylactic Acid (PLA) By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Polylactic Acid (PLA) Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 6 Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Polylactic Acid (PLA) Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Polylactic Acid (PLA) Industry

