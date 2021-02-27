Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com
Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is a synthetic polymer. It is commercially available in two forms rigid and flexible. Favourable properties of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) include lightweight, good mechanical strength, durability, fire-retardant nature, chemical and abrasion resistance, recyclability and low cost. These properties have led to a wide application of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) in the production of pipes & fittings, profiles, tubes, medical products, films, sheets, wires and cables, bottles, crash cushions and other consumer goods such as toys.
Buildings and constructions industry are the major end-users of the polyvinyl chloride market followed by packaging industry. Rigid applications lead the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market; however, flexible applications have also been gaining attention and increased investments lately. Leading products of the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market include pipes, fittings profiles and tubes. Other relevant applications of polyvinyl chloride are in the production of biobased additives, wood plastics polymers, electric vehicles etc.
Asia-Pacific leads the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market in terms of both demand and production followed by Europe and North America. The MEA polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market is also projected to witness a significant growth in the coming future.
Key players in the global polyvinyl chloride market include:
- Aiscondel Laminados S.A.
- APEX Petrochemical Company Ltd.
- Arkema
- Axiall Corp
- Braskem S.A.
- Chemplast Sanmar Limited
- China General Plastics Corp
- Ercros SA
- Finolex Industries Limited (FIL)
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Hanwha Chemical Corp
- INEOS Group AG
- INEOS ChlorVinyls
- Kaneka Corporation
- LG Chem
- Mexichem S.A.B de CV
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
SEGMENTATION IN THE REPORT:
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) By Raw Materials:
- Ethylene Dichloride (EDC)
- Acetylene
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) By Polymerization Process:
- Emulsion
- Suspension
- Microsuspension
- Bulk/mass Polymerization
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) By Products:
- Pipe And Fittings
- Profiles And Tubes
- Films And Sheets
- Wires And Cables
- Bottles
- Others
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) By Applications:
- Rigid Polyvinyl Chloride
- Flexible Polyvinyl Chloride
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) By End-User Industry:
- Buildings And Construction
- Packaging
- Electricals And Electronics
- Automotive
- Footwear
- Others
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middles East And Africa
