Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is a synthetic polymer. It is commercially available in two forms rigid and flexible. Favourable properties of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) include lightweight, good mechanical strength, durability, fire-retardant nature, chemical and abrasion resistance, recyclability and low cost. These properties have led to a wide application of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) in the production of pipes & fittings, profiles, tubes, medical products, films, sheets, wires and cables, bottles, crash cushions and other consumer goods such as toys.

Buildings and constructions industry are the major end-users of the polyvinyl chloride market followed by packaging industry. Rigid applications lead the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market; however, flexible applications have also been gaining attention and increased investments lately. Leading products of the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market include pipes, fittings profiles and tubes. Other relevant applications of polyvinyl chloride are in the production of biobased additives, wood plastics polymers, electric vehicles etc.

Asia-Pacific leads the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market in terms of both demand and production followed by Europe and North America. The MEA polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market is also projected to witness a significant growth in the coming future.

Key players in the global polyvinyl chloride market include:

Aiscondel Laminados S.A.

APEX Petrochemical Company Ltd.

Arkema

Axiall Corp

Braskem S.A.

Chemplast Sanmar Limited

China General Plastics Corp

Ercros SA

Finolex Industries Limited (FIL)

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hanwha Chemical Corp

INEOS Group AG

INEOS ChlorVinyls

Kaneka Corporation

LG Chem

Mexichem S.A.B de CV

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

SEGMENTATION IN THE REPORT:

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) By Raw Materials:

Ethylene Dichloride (EDC)

Acetylene

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) By Polymerization Process:

Emulsion

Suspension

Microsuspension

Bulk/mass Polymerization

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) By Products:

Pipe And Fittings

Profiles And Tubes

Films And Sheets

Wires And Cables

Bottles

Others

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) By Applications:

Rigid Polyvinyl Chloride

Flexible Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) By End-User Industry:

Buildings And Construction

Packaging

Electricals And Electronics

Automotive

Footwear

Others

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middles East And Africa

