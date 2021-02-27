Global Acrylic Acid and Derivatives Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Acrylic Acid and Derivatives Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com
Acrylic acid is a colorless unsaturated carboxylic acid. It is manufactured using propylene. Commercially available acrylic acid products belong to two different classes, acrylic esters and acrylic polymers & their derivatives. Acrylic Esters include methyl acrylate, ethyl acrylate, butyl acrylate, 2-ethylhexyl acrylate. Acrylic elastomers, superabsorbent polymers, water treatment polymers, ammonium polyacrylate and polycyanoacrylate belong to acrylic polymers & their derivatives group.
Acrylic acid and derivatives find application in the production of a wide variety of products including surface coatings, adhesives & sealants, plastic additives, detergents, textiles, diapers & training pants. They are also used for the production of adult incontinence & other personal care products, water treatment products such as dispersants, antiscalants, thickeners, mineral processing, detergent co-builders and specialty acrylates.
Asia-Pacific leads the global acrylic acid and derivatives market in terms of both demand and production followed by North America and Europe.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The key players in global acrylic acid and derivatives market include:
- BASF SE
- Ludwigshafen Verbund
- Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.
- SI Group
- Sumitomo Bakelite Co Ltd.
- Kolon Industries Inc
- Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd.
- DIC Corporation
- Prefere Resins
- Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Georgia Pacific Chemicals LLC
- Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
SEGMENTATION IN THE REPORT:
Acrylic Acid And Derivatives By Types:
- Acrylic Esters
Methyl Acrylate
Ethyl Acrylate
Butyl Acrylate
Ethyhexyl Acrylate
- Acrylic Polymers
Crylic Elastomers
Absorbent Polymers (SAP)
Sodium Polyacrylate
Polyacrylamide Copolymer
Others Market
Water Treatment Polymers
- Other Derivatives
Ammonium Polyacrylate
Cyanopolyacrylate
Acrylic Acid And Derivatives By Applications:
- Absorbent
Medical Use
General Use
- Coatings In Surface Treatment
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Plastic Additives
- Water Treatment
- Textiles
- Surfactants
- Others
Acrylic Acid And Derivatives By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
