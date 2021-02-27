Global Acrylic Acid and Derivatives Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Acrylic Acid and Derivatives Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com

Acrylic acid is a colorless unsaturated carboxylic acid. It is manufactured using propylene. Commercially available acrylic acid products belong to two different classes, acrylic esters and acrylic polymers & their derivatives. Acrylic Esters include methyl acrylate, ethyl acrylate, butyl acrylate, 2-ethylhexyl acrylate. Acrylic elastomers, superabsorbent polymers, water treatment polymers, ammonium polyacrylate and polycyanoacrylate belong to acrylic polymers & their derivatives group.

Acrylic acid and derivatives find application in the production of a wide variety of products including surface coatings, adhesives & sealants, plastic additives, detergents, textiles, diapers & training pants. They are also used for the production of adult incontinence & other personal care products, water treatment products such as dispersants, antiscalants, thickeners, mineral processing, detergent co-builders and specialty acrylates.

Asia-Pacific leads the global acrylic acid and derivatives market in terms of both demand and production followed by North America and Europe.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The key players in global acrylic acid and derivatives market include:

BASF SE

Ludwigshafen Verbund

Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.

SI Group

Sumitomo Bakelite Co Ltd.

Kolon Industries Inc

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd.

DIC Corporation

Prefere Resins

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Georgia Pacific Chemicals LLC

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

SEGMENTATION IN THE REPORT:

Acrylic Acid And Derivatives By Types:

Acrylic Esters

Methyl Acrylate

Ethyl Acrylate

Butyl Acrylate

Ethyhexyl Acrylate

Acrylic Polymers

Crylic Elastomers

Absorbent Polymers (SAP)

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylamide Copolymer

Others Market

Water Treatment Polymers

Other Derivatives

Ammonium Polyacrylate

Cyanopolyacrylate

Acrylic Acid And Derivatives By Applications:

Absorbent

Medical Use

General Use

Medical Use General Use Coatings In Surface Treatment

Adhesives & Sealants

Plastic Additives

Water Treatment

Textiles

Surfactants

Others

Acrylic Acid And Derivatives By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Acrylic Acid And Derivatives Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Acrylic Acid And Derivatives Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Acrylic Acid And Derivatives Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Acrylic Acid And Derivatives Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Acrylic Acid And Derivatives Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Acrylic Acid And Derivatives Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Acrylic Acid And Derivatives Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Acrylic Acid And Derivatives Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Acrylic Acid And Derivatives Industry

