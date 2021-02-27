Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com

Natural fiber composites (NFCs) are eco-friendly, light weight, insulating in nature. These properties are making natural fiber composites (NFCs) very popular and raising their demand in the market. They can be manufactured by either compression or injection molding. Due to their light weight they are successfully replacing glass and carbon fiber in many products and applications specifically in the automotives industry.

North America leads the global natural fiber composites market in terms of both demand and production. Though Asia- Pacific is also emerging out as a big market and is projected to grow substantially in the near future. The key players in global natural fiber composites market include FlexForm Technologies LLC, Tecnaro GmbH, Procotex Corporation SA, GreenGran BV, FiberGran GmbH & Co KG and Kafus Bio-Composites Inc, Stemergy, Bast Fiber LLC and Crailar.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

SEGMENTATION IN THE REPORT:

Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) By Manufacturing Process:

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Others

Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) By Application Areas:

Automotive

Buildings & Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

MEA

The Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Analysis By Manufacturing Process

Chapter 6 Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Analysis By Application Areas

Chapter 7 Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Industry

