Global Nanotechnology In Active Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Nanotechnology in active packaging is embedment of nanomaterials in the packaging system. These nanomaterials can be microorganisms or nanoelectronics used as nanocomposites or nanocoatings. These nanomaterials help to regulate the package environment actively. Active packaging is a packaging system that functions to protect the product and enhancing the shelf life against odd conditions. Nanotechnology in active packaging ensures safety of the packaged products from activities like microbial growth, delaying oxidation and deterioration.

Increasing demand for packaged food are motivating the growth of the global nanotechnology in active packaging market. Consumers are demanding improved quality and fresh food products. Manufacturers of food and beverages are concentrating on enhanced shelf life of the products. Asia Pacific is the leading region followed by North America and Europe in the global nanotechnology in active packaging market. Food and beverage segment is the leading industry in this market.

The leading companies in the global nanotechnology in active packaging market are:

3M Company

BASF SE

Bayer Material Science AG

BP plc

Chuo Kagaku Company Ltd.

Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

Schoeller Technologies AG

Applied Nanotech Holdings, Inc.

Agion Technologies

Triton Systems, Inc.

Southern Clay Products

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Others

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Nanotechnology In Active Packaging By Nanomaterials:

Nanocomposites

Nanocoatings

Others

Nanotechnology In Active Packaging By Functions:

Oxygen Scavenging

Temperature And Time Regulator

Water Vapour Removal

Ethanol Release

Ethylene Removal

Others

Nanotechnology In Active Packaging By Application:

Meat And Meat Products

Convenience Foods

Dairy Products

Fruits And Vegetables

Others

Nanotechnology In Active Packaging By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Nanotechnology In Active Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Nanotechnology In Active Packaging Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Nanotechnology In Active Packaging Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Nanotechnology In Active Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Nanotechnology In Active Packaging Market Analysis By Nanomaterials

Chapter 6 Nanotechnology In Active Packaging Market Analysis By Functions

Chapter 7 Nanotechnology In Active Packaging Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 8 Nanotechnology In Active Packaging Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Nanotechnology In Active Packaging Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Nanotechnology In Active Packaging Industry

