Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Agricultural inoculants are those formulations of beneficial microbes, which are added to soil, in an attempt to enhance plant growth and eventually crop yield as a whole. These formulations could be made up of fungi, either bacteria, protozoa or other organisms such as algae and viruses. They increase nutrient availability to plants and help in preventing infections occurring due to other microbes. They are used for a variety of crops such as cereals, grains, oilseeds, pulses, fruits, vegetables, turf, ornamentals, plantation crops, fiber crops, silage & forage crops.

On the basis of the functions performed by them, these agricultural inoculants can be classified as plant growth promoting microorganisms (PGPMs), biocontrol agents and plant resistance stimulants, with PGPMs dominating the global agricultural micronutrients market in terms of demand and production.

North America leads the global agricultural inoculants market in terms of both demand and production followed by Latin America and other regions.

The key players in global agricultural inoculants market include:

Novozymes A/S

BASF SE

DuPont

Advanced Biological Marketing Inc

Bayer CropScience

Brett Young

XiteBio Technologies Inc

Verdesian Life Sciences LLC

Precision Laboratories

Queensland Agricultural Seeds Pty Ltd.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Agricultural Inoculants By Sources:

Bacterial

Fungal

Others (Including Algae, Virus, And Protozoa)

Agricultural Inoculants By Crop Types:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others (Including Turf & Ornamentals, Plantation Crops, Fiber Crops, And Silage & Forage Crops)

Agricultural Inoculants By Types:

Plant Growth Promoting Micro-Organisms (PGPMs)

Bio-Control Agents

Plant Resistance Stimulants

Agricultural Inoculants By Mode Of Application:

Seed Inoculation

Soil Inoculation

Others (Including Compost Pit And Plant Surface Application)

Agricultural Inoculants By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

