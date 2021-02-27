Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com
Agricultural inoculants are those formulations of beneficial microbes, which are added to soil, in an attempt to enhance plant growth and eventually crop yield as a whole. These formulations could be made up of fungi, either bacteria, protozoa or other organisms such as algae and viruses. They increase nutrient availability to plants and help in preventing infections occurring due to other microbes. They are used for a variety of crops such as cereals, grains, oilseeds, pulses, fruits, vegetables, turf, ornamentals, plantation crops, fiber crops, silage & forage crops.
On the basis of the functions performed by them, these agricultural inoculants can be classified as plant growth promoting microorganisms (PGPMs), biocontrol agents and plant resistance stimulants, with PGPMs dominating the global agricultural micronutrients market in terms of demand and production.
North America leads the global agricultural inoculants market in terms of both demand and production followed by Latin America and other regions.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Browse the complete Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/207-agricultural-inoculants-market-report
The key players in global agricultural inoculants market include:
- Novozymes A/S
- BASF SE
- DuPont
- Advanced Biological Marketing Inc
- Bayer CropScience
- Brett Young
- XiteBio Technologies Inc
- Verdesian Life Sciences LLC
- Precision Laboratories
- Queensland Agricultural Seeds Pty Ltd.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Agricultural Inoculants By Sources:
- Bacterial
- Fungal
- Others (Including Algae, Virus, And Protozoa)
Agricultural Inoculants By Crop Types:
- Cereals & Grains
- Oilseeds & Pulses
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Others (Including Turf & Ornamentals, Plantation Crops, Fiber Crops, And Silage & Forage Crops)
Agricultural Inoculants By Types:
- Plant Growth Promoting Micro-Organisms (PGPMs)
- Bio-Control Agents
- Plant Resistance Stimulants
Agricultural Inoculants By Mode Of Application:
- Seed Inoculation
- Soil Inoculation
- Others (Including Compost Pit And Plant Surface Application)
Agricultural Inoculants By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
Download Free Sample Report of Global Agricultural Inoculants Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-207
The Global Agricultural Inoculants Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Agricultural Inoculants Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Agricultural Inoculants Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Agricultural Inoculants Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Agricultural Inoculants Market Analysis By Sources
Chapter 6 Agricultural Inoculants Market Analysis By Crop Types
Chapter 7 Agricultural Inoculants Market Analysis By Types
Chapter 8 Agricultural Inoculants Market Analysis By Mode Of Application
Chapter 9 Agricultural Inoculants Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Agricultural Inoculants Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Agricultural Inoculants Industry
Purchase the complete Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-207
Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:
Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
Global Agricultural Films Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025
About-Us:
DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.
Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.
For more details:
DecisionDatabases.com
E-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +91 9028057900
Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/
News Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/08/24/agricultural-inoculants-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/