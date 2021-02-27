Global Metal Oxide Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Metal Oxide Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com

Metal oxides are metallic compounds, formed by oxidation of metals and form oxide anion. The oxidation number is -2 for oxygen making it oxide ion (O2-). Uranium, platinum, gold, silver, lithium, aluminum, zinc, sodium, calcium, mercury, and others are examples of metals that oxidize and form metal oxides. In the periodic table, alkali metal, alkaline earth metal, transition metals, lanthanides and actinides are the elements that form metal oxides. Except nonmetals and inert gases, over three fourth of the elements in the periodic table are metals and form metal oxides.

Global metal oxide market finds applications in automotive, sensors, catalyst, electronics, adhesives and sealants, energy, sanitary, medical, personal and home care products, paints, sport equipment, packaging and many others. The end-users of the global metal oxide market are industries such as automobile, aerospace & aviation, electronics, healthcare, construction, paints and coating, sports, packaging, adhesive industry, etc. Automobile and aerospace & aviation industries are the major consumers of the global metal oxide market. Healthcare is the emerging industry in this market.

North America and Europe are the leading markets for metal oxide industry.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major companies in the global metal oxide market are:

Celanese Corp.

Clariant

DuPont

Elementis Specialties, Evonik

Antaria Ltd

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Advanced Fibers & Powders, LLC

Ishihara Corp.

Akzo Nobel N.V

Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L

NEI Corp.

Nissan Chemical America Corp.

Sigma-Aldrich

BASF AG

Kemira OYJ

Mel Chemicals

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Tayca Corp

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Metal Oxide By Product Types:

Basic Oxide

Lithium Oxide

Sodium Oxide

Calcium oxide

Potassium oxide

Others

Amphoteric Oxide

Zinc Oxide

Aluminium Oxide

Lead Oxide

Titanium Oxide

Others

Metal Oxide By Application:

Automotives

Adhesives and Sealants

Electronic Goods

Medical & Life Sciences

Catalysts

Others

Metal Oxide By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Metal Oxide Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Metal Oxide Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Metal Oxide Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Metal Oxide Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Metal Oxide Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Metal Oxide Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Metal Oxide Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Metal Oxide Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Metal Oxide Industry

