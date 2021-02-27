Global Metal Oxide Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Metal Oxide Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com
Metal oxides are metallic compounds, formed by oxidation of metals and form oxide anion. The oxidation number is -2 for oxygen making it oxide ion (O2-). Uranium, platinum, gold, silver, lithium, aluminum, zinc, sodium, calcium, mercury, and others are examples of metals that oxidize and form metal oxides. In the periodic table, alkali metal, alkaline earth metal, transition metals, lanthanides and actinides are the elements that form metal oxides. Except nonmetals and inert gases, over three fourth of the elements in the periodic table are metals and form metal oxides.
Global metal oxide market finds applications in automotive, sensors, catalyst, electronics, adhesives and sealants, energy, sanitary, medical, personal and home care products, paints, sport equipment, packaging and many others. The end-users of the global metal oxide market are industries such as automobile, aerospace & aviation, electronics, healthcare, construction, paints and coating, sports, packaging, adhesive industry, etc. Automobile and aerospace & aviation industries are the major consumers of the global metal oxide market. Healthcare is the emerging industry in this market.
North America and Europe are the leading markets for metal oxide industry.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The major companies in the global metal oxide market are:
- Celanese Corp.
- Clariant
- DuPont
- Elementis Specialties, Evonik
- Antaria Ltd
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
- Advanced Fibers & Powders, LLC
- Ishihara Corp.
- Akzo Nobel N.V
- Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L
- NEI Corp.
- Nissan Chemical America Corp.
- Sigma-Aldrich
- BASF AG
- Kemira OYJ
- Mel Chemicals
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Inc.
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- Tayca Corp
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Metal Oxide By Product Types:
- Basic Oxide
Lithium Oxide
Sodium Oxide
Calcium oxide
Potassium oxide
Others
- Amphoteric Oxide
Zinc Oxide
Aluminium Oxide
Lead Oxide
Titanium Oxide
Others
Metal Oxide By Application:
- Automotives
- Adhesives and Sealants
- Electronic Goods
- Medical & Life Sciences
- Catalysts
- Others
Metal Oxide By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Metal Oxide Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Metal Oxide Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Metal Oxide Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Metal Oxide Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Metal Oxide Market Analysis By Types
Chapter 6 Metal Oxide Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Metal Oxide Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Metal Oxide Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Metal Oxide Industry
