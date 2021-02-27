Global Chlor Alkali Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Chlor Alkali Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com
Chlor alkali is a technology/process by which commodity chemicals are produced to meet industrial demand. Chlorine, caustic soda and soda ash are considered under the common head of chlor-alkali chemicals. They are used by a myriad of industries. The general use of these chemicals is in water-treatment, glass, plastics, building & construction, chemical production, pulp & paper as well as food processing. They can also be used in the production of hydrochloric acid, bleaching powder and chlorinated paraffin amongst other chemicals. As mentioned above chlor-alkali chemicals can be categorized on the basis of products of the process as chlorine, caustic soda and soda ash.
Chlorine leads this market in terms of production and demand, followed by caustic soda and soda ash. A key step in the development of chlor-alkali market has been the collaboration of multiple industries or acquisitions leading to chlor alkali market growth. However, a major constraint to the growth of this industry is the environmental concern behind their production process. Nevertheless, new process techniques & technologies are coming up and competitive players in the market are actively adopting them to survive in the game.
Asia Pacific leads the global chlor alkali market followed by the Rest of the World (RoW). China is the major market in the Asia Pacific region.
The key players in the global chlor alkali market include:
- Dow Chemical Company
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Tosoh Corporation
- Hanwha Chemical Corporation
- Solvay SA
- FMC Corporation
- Ineos Group Limited
- Olin Corporation
- PPG Industries
- Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Company Limited
- Nirma Limited.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Chlor Alkali By Product Types:
- Chlorine
- Caustic Soda
- Soda Ash
Chlor Alkali By Application:
- By Chlorine
EDC/ PVC
Aromatics
Organic
Inorganic Chemicals
Chlorinated Intermediates
Isocyanates
Propylene Oxide
Pulp And Paper
Water Treatment
Others
- By Caustic Soda
Alumina
Organic Chemicals
Inorganic Chemicals
Food, Pulp And Paper
Soaps And Detergents
Textiles
Water Treatment
Steel/ Metallurgy-Sintering
Others
- By Soda Ash
Glass
Chemicals
Soaps
Metallurgy
Water Treatment
Pulp And Paper
Other
Chlor Alkali By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- MEA
Chlor Alkali By End-Use Products:
- Vinylchloride Monomer (VCM)
Hydrochloric Acid (HCL)
Sodium Chlorate
The Global Chlor Alkali Market has been exhibited in detail in the following some chapters –
Chapter 1 Chlor Alkali Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Chlor Alkali Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Chlor Alkali Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Chlor Alkali Market Analysis By Product Types
Chapter 6 Chlor Alkali Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Chlor Alkali Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Chlor Alkali Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Chlor Alkali Industry
