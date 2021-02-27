Global Excipients Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Excipients Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com

Excipients are bulking agents or fillers which are added along with the active ingredients of a pharmaceutical or other products. They can be of different types based on their composition such as organic, inorganic, protein based, petro-chemical based or oleochemical based. Chemically, excipients can be polymers, alcohols, minerals, gelatin, sugars etc. Besides their population application as fillers they also find application as diluents, binders, suspensions & viscosity agents, coatings, solvents, flavouring agents, capsules, disintegrants, colorants, lubricants & glidants and preservatives.

Varieties of excipients are available in the market such as oral, parenteral and topical among others. Amongst a majority of products available in the market, sugar based excipients dominate the global excipients market in terms of demand and production Besides gelatin and glycerine are also predicted to have an increased demand in this market in the near future.

Presently north America leads the global excipients market, though Asia-Pacific is also projected to witness a high-growth in the coming future as attributed to the increased number of companies investing into this market,as mentioned above.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The key players in the global excipients market include:

Ashland Inc

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Roquette

Colorcon

Avantor Performance Materials

FMC Corporation

Evonik Industries

Lubrizol Corporation.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Excipients By Products:

Polymers

Alcohols

Minerals

Gelatin

Sugars

Others

Excipients By Applications:

Fillers And Diluents

Binders

Suspension And Viscosity Agents

Coating

Solvents

Flavoring Agents

Capsules

Disintegrants

Colorants

Lubricants And Glidants

Preservatives

Excipients By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

The Global Excipients Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Excipients Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Excipients Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Excipients Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Excipients Market Analysis By Products

Chapter 6 Excipients Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Excipients Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Excipients Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Excipients Industry

