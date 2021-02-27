Global Colorants Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Colorants Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com

Colorants are chemical substances that are used to colour or transform the shade of the object/material it is applied. These colouring materials are additives belonging to dyes, pigments, or polymeric colourants groups. Colourants can be dye (water soluble), pigment (water insoluble) or polymeric colourants. It is used in products such as soaps, detergents, inks, paints, food and beverages, hair dyes, yarns and garments, etc. Colourant are organic or inorganic in terms of their chemical structure.

Dye colourants are used majorly in textiles whereas pigment colourants are used in paints and lacquers along with dispersant. The global colourants market can be segmented based on its origin as natural colourants and synthetic colourants. Depending on their solubility, colourants find applications such as dyes used in textile dyeing, printer, inject inks, colouring paper and plastics, etc.; as pigments in dispersion paints, lacquers, plastics and printing inks and as polymeric colourants in detergents.

Food and beverages industry is the major consumer in the global colorants market. Construction and textile industries are the driving factor for global colorants market growth. Regions such as Europe and North America, stringent regulations – framed to cause least impacts on the environment owing to its ecotoxicity profile. Asia Pacific is the emerging region owing to growth in industrial segments like paints and coating, textiles, food and beverages, and others.

The leading companies in the global colorants market are:

BASF

Cabot Corp

CPS Color AG

DIC Corp

E.I DU Pont De Nemours & Co

KRONOS Worldwide Inc

Lanxess AG

Kiri industries Ltd

Merck KGAA

Ferro Corp

Colors and Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd

Hunstam International LLC.

Ishihara Corporation

Kemira Oyj

Cathay Pigments

Haining and Tongyuan Chemical Factory

Rockwood Holdings Inc.

Sun Chemical Corp.

OCI Company Ltd.

Silberline Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Shepherd Color Company

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co Ltd.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Colorants By Types:

Dyes

Pigments

Others

Colorants By Application:

Food And Beverage Products

Textile Dyeing

Paints

Hair Dyes

Inks

Plastics

Others

Colorants By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Colorants Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Colorants Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Colorants Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Colorants Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Colorants Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Colorants Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Colorants Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Colorants Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Colorants Industry

