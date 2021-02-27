Global Colorants Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Colorants Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com
Colorants are chemical substances that are used to colour or transform the shade of the object/material it is applied. These colouring materials are additives belonging to dyes, pigments, or polymeric colourants groups. Colourants can be dye (water soluble), pigment (water insoluble) or polymeric colourants. It is used in products such as soaps, detergents, inks, paints, food and beverages, hair dyes, yarns and garments, etc. Colourant are organic or inorganic in terms of their chemical structure.
Dye colourants are used majorly in textiles whereas pigment colourants are used in paints and lacquers along with dispersant. The global colourants market can be segmented based on its origin as natural colourants and synthetic colourants. Depending on their solubility, colourants find applications such as dyes used in textile dyeing, printer, inject inks, colouring paper and plastics, etc.; as pigments in dispersion paints, lacquers, plastics and printing inks and as polymeric colourants in detergents.
Food and beverages industry is the major consumer in the global colorants market. Construction and textile industries are the driving factor for global colorants market growth. Regions such as Europe and North America, stringent regulations – framed to cause least impacts on the environment owing to its ecotoxicity profile. Asia Pacific is the emerging region owing to growth in industrial segments like paints and coating, textiles, food and beverages, and others.
The leading companies in the global colorants market are:
- BASF
- Cabot Corp
- CPS Color AG
- DIC Corp
- E.I DU Pont De Nemours & Co
- KRONOS Worldwide Inc
- Lanxess AG
- Kiri industries Ltd
- Merck KGAA
- Ferro Corp
- Colors and Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd
- Hunstam International LLC.
- Ishihara Corporation
- Kemira Oyj
- Cathay Pigments
- Haining and Tongyuan Chemical Factory
- Rockwood Holdings Inc.
- Sun Chemical Corp.
- OCI Company Ltd.
- Silberline Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- Shepherd Color Company
- Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co Ltd.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Colorants By Types:
- Dyes
- Pigments
- Others
Colorants By Application:
- Food And Beverage Products
- Textile Dyeing
- Paints
- Hair Dyes
- Inks
- Plastics
- Others
Colorants By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Colorants Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Colorants Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Colorants Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Colorants Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Colorants Market Analysis By Types
Chapter 6 Colorants Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Colorants Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Colorants Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Colorants Industry
