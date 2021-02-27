Global Potassic Fertilizers Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Potassic Fertilizers Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com

Potassic fertilizers are made for potassium minerals that are produced by purification process. Potassic fertilizers are available in many forms such potassium chloride, potassium sulphate, potassium carbonate and potassium nitrate. Potassium chloride dominates the potassic fertilizers market in terms of demand and production followed by the others. These potassic fertilizers can be used for a variety of crops such as fruits, vegetables, tobacco etc.

Potassic Fertilizers are available in the market as multiple products like sulphate of potash (SOP), muriate of potash, sulphate of potash magnesia, magnesium fertilizers etc. Amongst the available products, sulphate of potash dominates the potassic fertilizers market followed by muriate of potash. Sulphates of Potash (SOP) are non-chloride potash fertilizers available in powder, granule or soluble product for fertigation. It is a premium fertilizer used widely for crops such as nuts, fruits and vegetables, etc.

China is the leading producer of sulphate of potash (SOP) in the global potassic fertilizers market followed by Germany, India and United States. Muriate of potash (MOP) or potassium chloride is majorly demanded in market such as United States, Brazil and India. Asia Pacific is the leading region in terms of demand in the global potassic fertilizers market.

The key players in the global potassic fertilizers market include:

Yara International ASA

Agrium Inc.

Coromandel International Ltd

Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan

CF Industries Holdings Inc

Eurochem

OCP

Mosaic

ICL

Phosagro.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Potassic Fertilizers By Product Types:

Sulphate Of Potash (SOP)

Muriate Of Potash (Potassium Chloride)

Sulphate Of Potash Magnesia

Magnesium Fertilizers

Others

Potassic Fertilizers By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

MEA

