Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Water treatment chemicals are disinfectants used to eliminate biological contaminants from the water prior to its consumption (human or industrial) or disposal in environment. Calcium hydroxide, carbon dioxide, ozone and potassium permanganate are the widely used water treatment chemicals in the global market. These chemicals are used to purify and filter contaminants in water.

Water treatment chemicals products are biocides and disinfectants, coagulants & flocculants, corrosion inhibitors, pH control agents, scale control agents, foam control agents, boiler water chemicals, neutralizing agents, oxidants, oxygen scavengers, pH conditioners, resin cleaners, and scale inhibitors. Global water treatment chemicals market are segmented based on applications such as wastewater, cooling water, process water, boiler water, and others. Water treatment chemicals are consumed in industries such as manufacturing industries, power plants, pharmaceutical, heavy industry, utilities, municipal wastewater management organizations and food & beverage.

Fresh water demand by industrial consumers and humans and depleting fresh water reserves are driving the global water treatment chemicals market. Secured drinking water access and sanitation facilities to the growing populace are the major challenges in the developing countries. However, this will boost opportunities for the emerging regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa to grow in the global market. Asia Pacific is the leading market in terms of demand.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Browse the complete Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/178-water-treatment-chemicals-market-report



Leading companies in the global water treatment chemicals market are:

Nalco-Ecolab Company

AkzoNobel N.V.

BASF SE

BWA Water Additives UK Limited

GE Water & Process Technologies

The Dow Chemical Company

Del Rey Chemical Co.

Universal Chemical, Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies

Seatex Ltd.

Continental Chemical

Barium & Chemicals, Inc.

Air Products

Chemicals Inc.

Res-Kem LLC

AquaPhoenix Scientific

Hydro Dynamics

ProChem, Inc.

WaterProfessionals

Cannon Water Technology, Inc.

Wego Chemical & Mineral Corp.

Fluid Metering, Inc.

Syntec Corporation

Beltran Technologies, Inc.

Blue Line Corp.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Water Treatment Chemicals By Products:

Biocides

Coagulants & Flocculants

Corrosion Inhibitors

pH Control Agents

Scale Control Agents

Foam Control Agents

Other Water Treatment Chemicals



Water Treatment Chemicals By Application:

Wastewater

Cooling Water

Process Water

Boiler Water

Others



Water Treatment Chemicals By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



Download Free Sample Report of Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-178



The Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Water Treatment Chemicals Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Water Treatment Chemicals Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Water Treatment Chemicals Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Water Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis By Products

Chapter 6 Water Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Water Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Water Treatment Chemicals Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Water Treatment Chemicals Industry



Purchase the complete Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-178



Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global Photoresist Chemicals Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

Global Textile Chemicals Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

Global Construction Chemicals Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.

For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/

News Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/08/24/water-treatment-chemicals-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/