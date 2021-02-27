Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Nitrogenous fertilizers serve as an important source of nitrogen to the agricultural crops. Nitrogen is very essential for development and growth of plants and therefore, its fertilizer market is ever growing. It is used in a variety of crops such as cereals & grains, oil seeds, fruits and vegetables, etc. Rice, sugarcane, corn and oilseeds are among the popular crops, which demand an extensive use of nitrogenous fertilizers in their production.

On the basis of the type of the active ingredients present inside them they can be classified as urea, ammonium nitrate, sodium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, CAN, UAN, calcium nitrate, ammonium chloride and others. Urea has been one of the most popular products in the global nitrogenous fertilizers market for a very long time to present period. Besides, the demand for ammonium nitrate is also increasing nowadays.

The procurement of raw materials is also a very important factor, which can define the growth of global nitrogenous fertilizers market. Nevertheless, growing population and increased food demand will still sustain its growth. Besides newer products are also coming into market, which can prove to be more eco-friendly and help global nitrogenous fertilizers market in expanding further.

Asia Pacific is the major consumer of nitrogenous fertilizers followed by North America. Asia Pacific experienced this growth owing to the demand and supply of rice. This region is the leader in rice production and has huge demand for the same. China, India and other developing countries are largest end users and manufacturers of nitrogenous fertilizers product.

The key players in the global nitrogenous fertilizer market include:

Yara International

Agrium

Mosaic

K+S, ICL

Coromandel International Ltd.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan

Eurochem



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Nitrogenous Fertilizers By Active Ingredients:

Urea

Ammonium Nitrate

Sodium Nitrate

Ammonium Sulfate

CAN

UAN

Calcium Nitrate

Ammonium Chloride

Others



Nitrogenous Fertilizers By Crops:

Cereals And Grains

Oil Seeds

Fruits And Vegetables



Nitrogenous Fertilizers By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

MEA



The Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Nitrogenous Fertilizers Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Analysis By Active Ingredients

Chapter 6 Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Analysis By Crops

Chapter 7 Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Nitrogenous Fertilizers Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Nitrogenous Fertilizers Industry



