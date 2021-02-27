Global Food and Beverage Preservatives Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Food preservatives are added to foods and beverages to preserve food characteristics, appearance and prolong storage time. Addition of preservatives inhibits, retards or arrests the process of fermentation, acidification and reduces the risk of food borne infections, decrease microbial spoilage, and preserve fresh attributes and nutritional quality. The preservatives have been evaluated many times and confirmed to be safe by the Scientific Committee on Food (SCF) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

Salt, sugar, alcohol, vinegar and others natural food and beverage preservatives are traditional preservatives in products such as pickles, jams and juices. Chemical food and beverage preservatives like benzoates, nitrites, sulphites, sorbates, etc. are used to enhance the shelf life of the product. It inhibits the bacteria and spoilage growth and discoloration. In beverages, non-alcoholic beverages account for major market with preservatives like sulphur dioxide, sorbic acid and benzoic acid.

Change in lifestyle has considerably increased the demand for convenient foods, which enhances the demand for food preservatives, and thus, every manufacturer adds food preservative to the food during processing. North America is the major consumer food and beverage preservatives. North America followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe in terms of demand in the global food and beverage preservatives market. Asia Pacific countries like China, India, etc. are the emerging markets for the global food and beverage preservatives industry.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Major companies thriving in global food and beverage preservatives market are:

Celanese Corporation

Royal DSM NV

Danisco A/S

Kerry Group PLC

DSM Food Specialties B.V.

Galactic SA

Hawkins Watts Limited

Innophos Holdings Inc.

Kemin Industries Inc.

AkzoNobel N.V.

Albemarle Corporation

Cargill Incorporated

Dover Chemical Corporation

Others



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Food And Beverage Preservatives By Functions:

Antimicrobials

Antioxidants

Others



Food And Beverage Preservatives By Application:

Beverages

Bakery

Confectionery

Extruded Snacks Food

Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products

Dairy Products

Frozen Products

Fats & Oils



Food And Beverage Preservatives By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

MEA



The Global Food And Beverage Preservatives Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Food And Beverage Preservatives Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Food And Beverage Preservatives Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Food And Beverage Preservatives Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Food And Beverage Preservatives Market Analysis By Functions

Chapter 6 Food And Beverage Preservatives Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Food And Beverage Preservatives Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Food And Beverage Preservatives Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Food And Beverage Preservatives Industry



