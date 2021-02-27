Global Surfactants Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Surfactants are surface-active substances, which upon adding to a liquid greatly reduces its surface tension. They serve as an excellent candidate for cleaning agents. The most common example of a surfactant is a detergent. Based on the type substrate, these surfactants can be segmented as synthetic surfactants and bio-based surfactants. However, based on their chemical composition they can be segmented as anionic, cationic, non-ionic and amphoteric surfactants.
Soap, personal care, agricultural chemicals, construction, textiles, industry and institutional cleaners, elastomers and plastics, oilfield chemicals, crop protection, food and others are the major applications in the global surfactants market. global surfactants market find major application in the soap industry and hence they are its biggest end users.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Key players in global surfactants market include:
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Evonik Industries AG
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Huntsman Corporation
- Air Products and Chemicals
- BASF SE
- Clariant
- DuPont EI DE Nemours & Co.
- Kao Corporation
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Surfactants By Substrate Types:
- Synthetic Surfactants
- Biobased Surfactants
Surfactants By Product Types:
- Anionic Surfactants
- Non-Inionic Surfactants
- Cationic Surfactants
- Amphoteric Surfactants
Surfactants By Application:
- Soaps
- Personal Cares
- Textiles
- Industry And Institutional Cleaning
- Elastomers And Plastics
- Oilfield Chemicals
- Crop Protection
- Food Industry
- Others
Surfactants By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- MEA
The Global Surfactants Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Surfactants Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Surfactants Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Surfactants Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Surfactants Market Analysis By Substrate Types
Chapter 6 Surfactants Market Analysis By Product Types
Chapter 7 Surfactants Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 8 Surfactants Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Surfactants Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Surfactants Industry
