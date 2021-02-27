Global Feed Phosphates Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Feed phosphates are dietary supplements that contain inorganic minerals for animals. Feed phosphates are used to meet the phosphate requirements in dairy and poultry practices for animals. They are required for bone development, increase immunity and improve metabolism, fertility and proper growth of the animal. They are usually used as supplements to meet the calcium and phosphorus requirements in diet.
There are different types of feed phosphates such as calcium phosphates, defluorinated phosphate, magnesium phosphates, sodium phosphates and few others that include ammonium phosphates. Calcium phosphates are bifurcated in different forms such as dicalcium phosphate, monocalcium phosphate, mono-dicalcium phosphate, and tricalcium phosphate. In poultry and dairy practices, they are utilized for various kinds of livestock such as swine, poultry, cattle, aqua animals, etc. Dicalcium phosphates lead the feed phosphate market. Mono-calcium phosphate is an emerging market and projected to grow faster over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific leads the global feed phosphates market followed by North America. China, India and Brazil are the emerging and prominent market for feed phosphates.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Key players in global feed phosphate market are:
- Ecophos S.A.
- Eurochem
- Sichuan Lomon Corporation
- The Mosaic Company
- J.R Simplot Company
- Ocp Group
- Phosagro
- Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc.
- Timab Industries
- Yara International
- Many Others
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Feed Phosphate By Types:
- Dicalcium Phosphate
- Monocalcium Phosphate
- Mono-Dicalcium Phosphate
- Tricalcium Phosphate
- Defluorinated Phosphate
- Others
Feed Phosphate By Livestock:
- Swine
- Poultry
- Cattle
- Aqua Animals
- Others
Feed Phosphate By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- MEA
The Global Feed Phosphates Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Feed Phosphates Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Feed Phosphates Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Feed Phosphates Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Feed Phosphates Market Analysis By Types
Chapter 6 Feed Phosphates Market Analysis By Livestock
Chapter 7 Feed Phosphates Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Feed Phosphates Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Feed Phosphates Industry
