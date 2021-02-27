Global Feed Phosphates Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Feed phosphates are dietary supplements that contain inorganic minerals for animals. Feed phosphates are used to meet the phosphate requirements in dairy and poultry practices for animals. They are required for bone development, increase immunity and improve metabolism, fertility and proper growth of the animal. They are usually used as supplements to meet the calcium and phosphorus requirements in diet.

There are different types of feed phosphates such as calcium phosphates, defluorinated phosphate, magnesium phosphates, sodium phosphates and few others that include ammonium phosphates. Calcium phosphates are bifurcated in different forms such as dicalcium phosphate, monocalcium phosphate, mono-dicalcium phosphate, and tricalcium phosphate. In poultry and dairy practices, they are utilized for various kinds of livestock such as swine, poultry, cattle, aqua animals, etc. Dicalcium phosphates lead the feed phosphate market. Mono-calcium phosphate is an emerging market and projected to grow faster over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific leads the global feed phosphates market followed by North America. China, India and Brazil are the emerging and prominent market for feed phosphates.

Key players in global feed phosphate market are:

Ecophos S.A.

Eurochem

Sichuan Lomon Corporation

The Mosaic Company

J.R Simplot Company

Ocp Group

Phosagro

Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc.

Timab Industries

Yara International

Many Others



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Feed Phosphate By Types:

Dicalcium Phosphate

Monocalcium Phosphate

Mono-Dicalcium Phosphate

Tricalcium Phosphate

Defluorinated Phosphate

Others



Feed Phosphate By Livestock:

Swine

Poultry

Cattle

Aqua Animals

Others



Feed Phosphate By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

MEA



The Global Feed Phosphates Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Feed Phosphates Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Feed Phosphates Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Feed Phosphates Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Feed Phosphates Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Feed Phosphates Market Analysis By Livestock

Chapter 7 Feed Phosphates Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Feed Phosphates Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Feed Phosphates Industry



