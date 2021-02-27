Global Industrial Adhesives Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Industrial adhesives are fluids or gels, which help in holding two surfaces together by sticking to both of them and preventing their joint movement. They include glues and adhesives.

Based on their composition or chemical nature they are of three types including water-based adhesives, hot melt adhesives, solvent based adhesives. Many products of the above mentioned types are available in the form of acrylics, water-based PVAc and VAE, polyurethane, EVA & polyethylene hot-melts, SBC Hot-Melts, epoxy, polychloroprene etc.. They find application in areas such as pressure sensitive products, packaging, construction, woodworking, transportation etc.

Pressure-sensitive products hold a huge share in industrial adhesives market and the transportation sector stands out to be the biggest end user of this market. For example the shift from metals to plastics for fabrication purposes of aircrafts has generated huge demands for industrial adhesives. Besides the electronics industry also serves a big end-user for these adhesives. The growing demand of industrial adhesives from all the above mentioned sectors, especially transportation is helping the market grow and expand rapidly.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The leading companies in this market include:

3M

ADCO Global Inc.

Adhesive Applications Inc.

Adhesive Films Inc.

Adhesives Research Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Ashland Inc.

Avery Dennison, Corporation

BASF SE

Bayer Materialscience AG

Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Industrial Adhesives By Product Types:

Acrylics

Water-Based PVAc & VAE

Polyurethane

EVA & Polyethylene Hot-Melts

SBC Hot-Melts

Epoxy

Polychloroprene

Other Industrial Adhesives



Industrial Adhesives By Application:

Pressure Sensitive Products

Packaging

Construction

Woodworking

Transportation

Other Applications

Industrial Adhesives By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

MEA



The Global Industrial Adhesives Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Industrial Adhesives Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industrial Adhesives Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Industrial Adhesives Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis By Product Types

Chapter 6 Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Industrial Adhesives Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Industrial Adhesives Industry



