Global Enzymes Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Enzymes are biocatalysts, which accelerate or catalyze chemical or biological reactions. Chemically, they are mostly proteins. Enzymes catalyze a chemical reaction without participating in them, thus they do not undergo any chemical modification and can be recycled up to a great extent. They are completely biodegradable and hence do not contribute to the industrial wastes. Different types of enzymes include carbohydrase, proteases, polymerases, nucleases, lipases, phytases etc.
Carbohydrase is the leading product segment of the global enzymes market. They break down carbohydrates into sugar and find huge application in food & beverages, textile and detergent industry. Their subtypes include lactase, cellulase, pectinase and amylase. Polymerases and nucleases segments in terms of their demand and production follow carbohydrases. The report is segmented by applications as industrial and specialty. Industrial applications include food and beverage products, cleaning products, biofuel production, animal feed and other industrial markets.
Stringent government regulations in the developing countries regarding the pH and operation levels of these enzymes serve as the biggest constraint in their market growth. However, huge demands for enzymes in various sectors are continuously fuelling its market growth. The food and beverages industry is a major end user in the global enzymes market. Pharmaceutical industry is expected to emerge out as the biggest end user in the later leg of the forecasted period. Besides, the increased consumption of enzymes for the production of detergents is also fuelling the growth of the global enzymes market. Globally, adoption of immobilized enzymes has been one of the key steps in the global enzymes market growth.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The leading companies in this market include:
- AB enzymes
- Adisseo
- Advanced Enzyme Technologies
- Amano
- Aum Enzymes
- BASF
- Biocatalysts Ltd.
- BioResource International
- Cargill Texturizing Solutions
- Chr. Hansen
- Danisco
- Direvo Industrial Biotechnology Gmbh
- DSM
- DuPont
- ENMEX S.A.
- Enzymatic Deinking Technologies LLC
- Enzyme Solutions Pty. Ltd.
- KDN Biotech
- Novozyme
- Roche
- Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies
- Others
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Enzymes By Products:
- Carbohydrase
- Proteases
- Polymerases
- Nucleases
- Lipases
- Phytases
- Other Enzymes
Enzymes By Applications:
- Industrial Food And Beverage Products
Cleaning Products
Biofuel Production
Animal Feed
Other Industrial Markets
- Specialty
Enzymes By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Enzymes Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Enzymes Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Enzymes Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Enzymes Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Enzymes Market Analysis By Products
Chapter 6 Enzymes Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Enzymes Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Enzymes Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Enzymes Industry
