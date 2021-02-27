Global Enzymes Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Enzymes are biocatalysts, which accelerate or catalyze chemical or biological reactions. Chemically, they are mostly proteins. Enzymes catalyze a chemical reaction without participating in them, thus they do not undergo any chemical modification and can be recycled up to a great extent. They are completely biodegradable and hence do not contribute to the industrial wastes. Different types of enzymes include carbohydrase, proteases, polymerases, nucleases, lipases, phytases etc.

Carbohydrase is the leading product segment of the global enzymes market. They break down carbohydrates into sugar and find huge application in food & beverages, textile and detergent industry. Their subtypes include lactase, cellulase, pectinase and amylase. Polymerases and nucleases segments in terms of their demand and production follow carbohydrases. The report is segmented by applications as industrial and specialty. Industrial applications include food and beverage products, cleaning products, biofuel production, animal feed and other industrial markets.

Stringent government regulations in the developing countries regarding the pH and operation levels of these enzymes serve as the biggest constraint in their market growth. However, huge demands for enzymes in various sectors are continuously fuelling its market growth. The food and beverages industry is a major end user in the global enzymes market. Pharmaceutical industry is expected to emerge out as the biggest end user in the later leg of the forecasted period. Besides, the increased consumption of enzymes for the production of detergents is also fuelling the growth of the global enzymes market. Globally, adoption of immobilized enzymes has been one of the key steps in the global enzymes market growth.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The leading companies in this market include:

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Enzymes By Products:

Carbohydrase

Proteases

Polymerases

Nucleases

Lipases

Phytases

Other Enzymes



Enzymes By Applications:

Industrial Food And Beverage Products

Cleaning Products

Biofuel Production

Animal Feed

Other Industrial Markets

Enzymes By Applications:

Industrial Food And Beverage Products

Cleaning Products

Biofuel Production

Animal Feed

Other Industrial Markets

Specialty



Enzymes By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Enzymes Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Enzymes Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Enzymes Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Enzymes Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Enzymes Market Analysis By Products

Chapter 6 Enzymes Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Enzymes Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Enzymes Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Enzymes Industry



