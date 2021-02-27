Global Emulsion Polymers Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Emulsion Polymers are obtained by emulsifying (polymerizing) specific monomers with the help of a surfactant (or an emulsifier) to obtain their polymers, such as an oil-water emulsion. They find application in industries such as paintings and coatings, adhesives, paper and paperboard coatings and others. Emulsion Polymerizing is a speedy, yet controlled process whose products (emulsion polymers) can usually be used without much of an alteration.

Emulsion Polymers can be broadly classified as synthetic rubber, plastics and dispersions. Within these categories some of the more common ones are as synthetic rubber – certain grades of styrene-butadiene and polybutadiene; plastics – PVC, polystyrene, PTFE and dispersions – polyvinyl acetate, latex acrylic paint.

China & India lead the emulsion polymers market followed by North-America and Western Europe.

The key players in this market include:

Akzo Nobel N.V

Arkema S.A.

DIC Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Wacker Chemie A.G.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Emulsion Polymers By Products:

Acrylics

Vinyl Acetate Polymers

Styrene- Butadiene Latex

Others



Emulsion Polymers By Applications:

Paintings And Coatings

Adhesives

Paper And Paperboard Coatings

Others



Emulsion Polymers By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



The Global Emulsion Polymers Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Emulsion Polymers Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Emulsion Polymers Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Emulsion Polymers Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Emulsion Polymers Market Analysis By Products

Chapter 6 Emulsion Polymers Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Emulsion Polymers Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Emulsion Polymers Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Emulsion Polymers Industry



