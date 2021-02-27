Global Defoamers Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Defoamers or anti-foaming agents are chemical additives that prevents and destroys the formation of foam respectively in industrial process liquids. Commonly used agents are oil and siloxane defoamers, examples of which are polydimethylsiloxanes, certain alcohols, stearates and glycols. The function of the defoamers is to make the foam bubbles coalesce to the point where they are large enough too harmlessly to the surface and then sink.

Defoamers are insoluble in water despite being surface active. It has to be formulated so that it will be dispersed as tiny droplets, i.e. as an emulsion to have a high surface area. The defoamers are mainly used in papermaking and pulp industries at various stages like bleaching, dyeing and scouring. It has also found applications in industrial waste water treatment, food processing, as an ingredient in food to prevent effervescence while serving, and in pharmaceutical industries.

Defoamers are of three types namely water-based, oil-based, and silicon-based. Broadly, it can be segmented in aqueous and non-aqueous systems. Because defoamers are efficacious in controlling both surface foam and foam that is entrained in air, they find applications across a myriad of industries like pulp and paper, petroleum, water treatment, paints and coatings, detergents, textiles, lubricants, food and beverages, etc.

Asia Pacific is projected to experience rapid growth owing to industrialization in countries such as India and China with unobstructed growth and business friendly regulations. Europe and United states constitute the largest markets in the global defoamers market.

The leading companies in the global defoamers market are:

BASF

Nalco Co

Dow Chemical Co

Crusader Chemicals

Cognis Group



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Defoamers By Types:

Aqueous System

Non-Aqueous System



Defoamers By Applications:

Paper And Pulp

Paints And Coatings

Petroleum

Detergents

Textile

Lubricants

Food And Beverage

Other



Defoamers By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

MEA



The Global Defoamers Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Defoamers Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Defoamers Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Defoamers Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Defoamers Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Defoamers Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Defoamers Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Defoamers Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Defoamers Industry



