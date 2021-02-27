Global Chemical Indicator Inks Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Chemical Indicator Inks Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com

Chemical indicator inks used in scrutinizing various processes, change colour permanently when exposed to specific conditions. These conditions owe to specific temperature, sterilant, etc. Change in colour of the inks indicates that the sterilization process is completed. Chemical indicator inks are available in the global market depending on various processes.

Sterilization and printing are the major processes followed by disinfection washing and hygiene processes. Sterilization processes include steam, ethylene oxide, vaporized hydrogen peroxide & plasma, formaldehyde, others that including ionizing radiation, etc. Printing process includes flexographic printing, gravure printing and screen-printing. Amongst these processes, steam and flexographic printing process holds the largest share in the global chemical indicator inks market as it is non-toxic.

Water-based chemical indicator inks have huge demand in global market amongst other products such as solvent-based chemical indicator inks, UV-cured chemical indicator inks, and others. Regardless prior inks, water based chemical indicators are environmental friendly and do not emit volatile organic compounds (VOC) with negligible increment in cost of petroleum-based solvents.

Global chemical indicator inks market include major companies such as:

RIKEN Chemical Co., Ltd.

North American Science Associates Inc. (NAMSA)

SteriTec Products Inc.

3M

Tempil (LA-Co Industries)

NiGK Corporation

Propper Manufacturing Company, Inc.

STERIS Corporation

ETIGAM bv

Terragene SA

Crosstex International Inc.

gke GmbH.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Chemical Indicator Inks By Sterilization Process

Steam

Ethylene Oxide

Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide & Plasma

Formaldehyde

Others (Including Ionizing Radiation, etc.)

Chemical Indicator Inks By Printing Process

Flexographic Printing

Gravure Printing

Screen Printing

Chemical Indicator Inks By Products

Water-based Chemical Indicator Inks

Solvent-based Chemical Indicator Inks

UV-cured Chemical Indicator Inks

Chemical Indicator Inks By Applications Area

Sterile Bags

Sterile Bottles

IV & Blood Containers

Prefillable Syringes

Thermoformed Trays

Pouches

Tapes

Tags and Labels

Others (Including Blister Packs, etc.)

Chemical Indicator Inks By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

The Global Chemical Indicator Inks Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Chemical Indicator Inks Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Chemical Indicator Inks Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Chemical Indicator Inks Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Chemical Indicator Inks Market Analysis By Sterilization Process

Chapter 6 Chemical Indicator Inks Market Analysis By Printing Process

Chapter 7 Chemical Indicator Inks Market Analysis By Products

Chapter 8 Chemical Indicator Inks Market Analysis By Applications Area

Chapter 9 Chemical Indicator Inks Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Chemical Indicator Inks Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Chemical Indicator Inks Industry

