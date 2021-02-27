Global Biodegradable Polymers Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Biodegradable Polymers Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com

Biodegradable polymers are the degradable inorganic molecules. They can be either natural or synthetic and can be made of either ester, amide or ether. They find use in many industries such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, packaging etc. They are used in food packaging, dishes, cutlery, foam packaging, compost bags, agriculture and horticulture, paper coatings etc. Besides, they are also finding applications in drug delivery and release.

On the basis of the type of manufacturing processes, biodegradable polymers can be classified as polylactic acid (PLA), starch-based polymers, synthetic biodegradable polymers (aromatic aliphatic copolyesters) and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA). Besides PLA , starch-based polymers have an increased demand these days, wherein the major areas of their application includes packaging solutions, hygiene products, compost bags, agricultural films, and fast food tableware.

With the moving time, biodegradable polymers have become more cost-competitive with petroleum-based products, they receive support at all levels of governance, besides the prevailing issues of waste-disposal are also promoting their market boom. Also, improvement in the properties and processing of biodegradable polymers has increased their demand in the market .

The leading companies in this market include:

Cereplast

BASF

Cortec group

FP International

Mitsui Chemicals

BIOTEC, etc.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Biodegradable Polymers By Types:

Synthetic Biodegradable Polymers

Natural Biodegradable Polymers

Biodegradable Polymers By Manufacturing Process:

Polylactic Acid

Starch Based Polymers

Others

Biodegradable Polymers By Market:

Food Packaging, Dishes, And Cutlery

Foam Packaging

Compost Bags

Agriculture And Horticulture

Paper Coatings

Others

Biodegradable Polymers By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

MEA

The Global Biodegradable Polymers Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Biodegradable Polymers Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Biodegradable Polymers Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Biodegradable Polymers Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Biodegradable Polymers Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Biodegradable Polymers Market Analysis By Manufacturing Process

Chapter 7 Biodegradable Polymers Market Analysis By Market

Chapter 8 Biodegradable Polymers Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Biodegradable Polymers Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Biodegradable Polymers Industry

