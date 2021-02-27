Global Biocomposites Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Biocomposites Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com

Biocomposites are composites made up of renewable/non-renewable matrix polymers, reinforced by natural fibres such as cotton, jute, flax, hemp etc. Alternatively, polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene and polyvinyl chloride, or virgin thermo sets such as unsaturated polyesters, phenol formaldehyde, isocyanates and epoxies may be used as matrices. The matrix prevents the fibres from degrading by holding them together, thus giving a control over the life of composite. They are designed and intended to mimic living materials involved in biological processes. Hence, they have huge demand in the healthcare sector.

Biocomposites have huge application potential not only in health sector but also in automobiles, aerospace, railway coaches manufacturing and in military for construction and packaging. Extensive research is going on the biocomposites, as they are cheap, recyclable and biodegradable.

Biocomposites can be manufactured by multiple techniques including machine press, filament winding, pultrusion, extrusion, injection moulding, compression moulding, resin transfer moulding and sheet moulding. Leaders in global biocomposites market are China, India, Australia and New Zealand. In addition, the market is divided into two separate groups as manufacturers and suppliers of biocomposites.

The leading producers include:

Flexform Technologies

Technaro GmbH

Procotex S.A.

Corporation NV

Greengran B.V.,

while the leading suppliers include Stemergy, Bast Fibers, LLC and Crailar.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Biocomposites By Fibres Types:

Non-Wood Fibres / Natural Fibres Jute

Hemp

Kenaf

Sisal

Coir

Others

Jute Hemp Kenaf Sisal Coir Others Wood Fibres Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

Biocomposites By Applications:

Automobiles

Railway Coach

Aerospace

Military

Construction

Packaging

Others

Biocomposites By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

MEA

The Global Biocomposites Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Biocomposites Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Biocomposites Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Biocomposites Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Biocomposites Market Analysis By Fibres Types

Chapter 6 Biocomposites Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Biocomposites Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Biocomposites Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Biocomposites Industry

