Global Xylene Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Xylene is an aromatic hydrocarbon mixture including benzene ring with two methyl groups. Also known as xylol or dimethylbenzene, xylene have three isomers namely orthoxylene (o-Xylol), metaxylene (m-Xylol) and paraxylene (p-Xylol) with IUPAC names 1,2-dimethylbenzene, 1,3-dimethylbenzene, and 1,4-dimethylbenzene respectively. Xylene is produced by various methods such reformate, coal carbonization, etc. it consist of 0.5-1% of crude oil depending on the production sources. In addition, it is found in gasoline and aircraft fuels. It is a colourless, sweet smelling but flammable in nature.

Global xylene market can be segmented based on its products such as mixed xylene (MX), orthoxylene, and metaxylene. Mixed xylene (MX) is further expanded in downstream derivative as paraxylene (PX). Xylene has applications such as terephthalic acid and its related derivatives, as solvent, in laboratory, precursor to other chemical compounds and others.

Cotton fibers production dearth and rising demand for polyester fibers are driving the global xylene market, especially in China. U.S. is likely to be a potential market for mixed xylene (MX), owing to volatility in crude and gasoline market. It is estimated that there will be rise in exports of paraxylene (PX) and mixed xylene (MX). Asia Pacific is projected to account as major market for upstream crude and downstream paraxylene (PX) market.

The major companies in the global xylene market are:

British Petroleum (BP)

JX Nippon Oil & Energy

Reliance Industries

ExxonMobil

BASF

Braskem

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Dragon Aromatics

Fujian Refining & Petrochemical

Toray Industries

Pemex

Kuwait Paraxylene Production

Samsung Total Petrochemicals

Abu Dhabi National Chemicals

CNPC

Formosa Plastics

GS Caltex

Hyundai Cosmo, etc.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Xylene By Products:

Mixed Xylenes

Orthoxylene

Metaxylene

Xylene By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

MEA

