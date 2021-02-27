Global High Performance Composites Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global High Performance Composites Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com

A huge demand for high performance composites (HPC) is anticipated owing to its evolving role in the aerospace, oil and gas, wind energy, automotive, architecture and building construction, consumer goods and many more industries. This growth in the demand of high performance composites is due to its lightweight, increased strength, stiffness, chemical, corrosion and heat resistance.

The global high performance composites market can be segmented based on resin such as epoxy, thermoplastics, polyester, phenolics and others. Also the market is segmented by fibres such as carbon fibre, s-glass and aramid fibre. The major applications in the global high performance composites market are aerospace, industrial and automotive, defence and safety, oil and gas, energy, consumer and construction.

The biggest market for high performance composites is North America followed by Europe and Asia- Pacific. This report, geographically segments the high performance composites market as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Some of the key players whose profiles have been covered are:

BASF SE

Arkema SA

Hexcel Corporation

Cytec

DuPont

Owens Corning Corporation.

SEGMENTATION IN THE REPORT:

High Performance Composites By Fibres:

Carbon Fibre

S-Glass

Aramid Fibre

High Performance Composites By Resins:

Epoxy

Thermoplastics

Polyester

Phenolics

Others

High Performance Composites By Applications:

Aerospace

Industrial and Automotive

Defence and Safety

Energy

Consumer

Construction

Electronics

Others

High Performance Composites By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

The Global High Performance Composites Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 High Performance Composites Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 High Performance Composites Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 High Performance Composites Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 High Performance Composites Market Analysis By Fibres

Chapter 6 High Performance Composites Market Analysis By Resins

Chapter 7 High Performance Composites Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 High Performance Composites Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of High Performance Composites Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of High Performance Composites Industry

