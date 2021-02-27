Global Terephthalic Acids Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Terephthalic acids are an organic chemical commodity, which serves as a precursor to the production of multiple chemicals such as polybutyl terephthalate (PBT), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT, which is a bioplastic) etc. Amongst these chemicals, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a very widely used chemical for the production of plastic bottles, moulded products, textiles, films etc. Terephthalic Acids is a white crystalline powder in the physical form.

The global terephthalic acids market can segmented based on its end-use applications such as textiles, bottling & packaging, paints & coatings, furnishing and some others. Textiles are the major end-use application of the global terephthalic acids market. Owing to the augmenting market of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), global terephthalic acids market to experience growth in downstream opportunities. This report by Decision Databases encloses a comprehensive study on the current and future market scenarios over the forecast period.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Market leaders in global terephthalic acids market include:

Eastman Chemical Company

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Company

Reliance Industries Limited

DuPont

Alfa Group

BP Plc

Indian Oil Corporation

Formosa Plastics Group

Honam Petrochemical Corporation

SABIC

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Samsung Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

IVL Belgium N.V.

CEPSA

Mitsui Chemicals

Samyang Corporation.

SEGMENTATION IN THE REPORT:

Terephthalic Acids By Applications:

Textiles

Bottling & Packaging

Paints and Coatings

Furnishing

Others

Terephthalic Acids By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

MEA

The Global Terephthalic Acids Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Terephthalic Acids Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Terephthalic Acids Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Terephthalic Acids Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Terephthalic Acids Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 6 Terephthalic Acids Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Terephthalic Acids Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Terephthalic Acids Industry

