Global Terephthalic Acids Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Terephthalic acids are an organic chemical commodity, which serves as a precursor to the production of multiple chemicals such as polybutyl terephthalate (PBT), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT, which is a bioplastic) etc. Amongst these chemicals, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a very widely used chemical for the production of plastic bottles, moulded products, textiles, films etc. Terephthalic Acids is a white crystalline powder in the physical form.
The global terephthalic acids market can segmented based on its end-use applications such as textiles, bottling & packaging, paints & coatings, furnishing and some others. Textiles are the major end-use application of the global terephthalic acids market. Owing to the augmenting market of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), global terephthalic acids market to experience growth in downstream opportunities. This report by Decision Databases encloses a comprehensive study on the current and future market scenarios over the forecast period.
Market leaders in global terephthalic acids market include:
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Company
- Reliance Industries Limited
- DuPont
- Alfa Group
- BP Plc
- Indian Oil Corporation
- Formosa Plastics Group
- Honam Petrochemical Corporation
- SABIC
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Samsung Petrochemical Co. Ltd.
- IVL Belgium N.V.
- CEPSA
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Samyang Corporation.
SEGMENTATION IN THE REPORT:
Terephthalic Acids By Applications:
- Textiles
- Bottling & Packaging
- Paints and Coatings
- Furnishing
- Others
Terephthalic Acids By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- MEA
The Global Terephthalic Acids Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Terephthalic Acids Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Terephthalic Acids Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Terephthalic Acids Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Terephthalic Acids Market Analysis By End-User
Chapter 6 Terephthalic Acids Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Terephthalic Acids Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Terephthalic Acids Industry
