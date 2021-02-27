Global Vanillin Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Vanillin Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com

Vanillin belongs to an organic functional group that includes aldehyde, hydroxyl, and ethers. Vanillin is majorly used for flavouring and aromatic functions. It is extracted from vanilla beans. Vanillin is produced naturally, by biosynthesis or by chemical synthesis processes. Natural vanillin is produced from vanilla extracts, which is scarce and involves expensive processing. Biosynthetically, vanillin is produced from phenylpropanoid pathway or benzoate pathway. In chemical synthesis, vanillin is produced from guaiacol (precursor of petrochemicals) or lignin. Lignin based vanillin is recorded to have rich flavour in comparison to other artificial vanillin.

The vanillin market is growing rapidly owing to demand from bakery and confectionary industry in the countries such as India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, and Indonesia. Asia Pacific region is the major vanillin market in terms of demand and expected to be major revenue generating market over the forecast period. The major constraint to this market is the growing health concerns regarding the chemically synthesized vanillin.

Leading players in global vanillin market are:

Borregaard

Evolva Holding SA

Solvay SA

Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Watkins Natural Gourmet

Virginia Dare

Shanghai Xinjia

Zibo Svolei

Liaoning Shixing

Synnova Chemicals

Prinova Group LLC.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Vanillin By Types:

Methyl Vanillin

Ethyl Vanillin

Vanillin By Applications:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Bakery

Oral care

Toys

Others

Vanillin By Geography:

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

MEA

Latin America

