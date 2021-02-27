Global Soda Ash Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Soda Ash Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com

Soda ash is the sodium salt of carbonic acid which has alkaline taste and soluble in water. It is also known as sodium carbonate, washing soda, and soda crystals. Domestically, it is used as water softener. Solvay process produces it synthetically from salt and limestone. The global soda ash market is segmented on the basis of its applications such as glass, chemicals, soaps and detergents, metallurgy, water treatment, pulp & paper, and others. Glasses are the major applications for the global soda ash market. The glass industry is experiencing growth owing to the increased demand for flat glass, figured and wired glass. This market is accounting moderate growth that is driven by the increased use in glass, soaps & detergents, and pulp & paper industries.

Asia Pacific region is the largest market for the global soda ash industry. Owing to the growth in countries like China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region has managed to be a potential market in terms of demand as well as supply. Asia Pacific is followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific and North America regions are growing due to demand for products in construction and chemical sectors. Europe market has faced a downfall owing to the closure of Tata Chemicalsâ€™ Winnington UK plant and Solvayâ€™s PÃ³voa de Varzim Portugal plant.

Major companies in global soda ash market are:

Solvay SA

Tata Chemicals Limited

FMC Corporation

OCI Chemical Corporation

Nirma Limited

Ciech SA

Soda Sanayii AS

GHCL Limited

DCW Limited

Oriental Chemical Industries.

SEGMENTATION IN REPORTS:

Soda Ash By Applications:

Glass

Chemicals

Soaps And Detergents

Metallurgy

Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Others

Soda Ash By Geography:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Latin America

MEA

