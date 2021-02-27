Global Nanochemicals Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Nanochemicals are chemicals produced using nanomaterials.The particle size of nanochemicals range between 1 to 100 nm. They display special physical and chemical characteristics that are utilized in various applications. Development in nanotechnology has boosted the demand of nanochemicals in the global market. Self-catalysis, anti-corrosion, self-cleaning, are the properties that make them viable for commercial use. Due to its very small size and easy penetrability, these chemicals can be hazardous to the human body and the environment. This might restrict its application in the food, textiles and pharmaceutical industries.

North America is the major market for global nanochemicals industry followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Leading companies in the global nanochemicals market are:

Advanced Nano Products, Inc.

Akzo Nobel

Bayer CropScience AG

Syngenta AG

Sumitomo Corporation

BASF SE

Dupont Agriculture

ELANTAS Beck India Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

Rhodia S.A.

Harima Chemicals Inc.

Hexion Specialty Chemicals

Toyo Ink Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Sensient Technologies Corp.

Solaris Chemtech Industries Limited

Dow Agro Sciences

Graphene Nanochem Plc

Nano Chemical Systems

Sea Spray Aerosol, Inc.

Others



SEGMENTATION IN REPORTS:

Nanochemicals by Type

Metallic Nanochemicals

Ceramic Nanochemicals

Polymer Nanochemicals

Others



Nanochemicals by Applications:

Semiconductors & Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Textiles

Others (Construction, Water Treatment & Management, Paints etc.)



Nanochemicals by Geography:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Latin America

MEA



The Global Nanochemicals Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Nanochemicals Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Nanochemicals Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Nanochemicals Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Nanochemicals Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Nanochemicals Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Nanochemicals Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Nanochemicals Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Nanochemicals Industry



