Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Resins Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins are used to strengthen the material and manufacture versatile thermoplastics. Resins provide durability, versatility, economic viability, chemical resistance, recyclability, thermal and electrical insulation to the polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) can be converted either in rigid by adding resins or flexible products by adding plasticizers. PVC resins are used in the manufacturing of PVC based windows, pipes, window frames, fences, etc. to curtail heating and cooling expenses, owing to PVCâ€™s thermo-insulating properties.
Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) use rely immensely on the construction market, hence give rise to resins based PVC applications. Piping, fittings, siding, windows, fencing, electrical and other applications are few examples of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins based products. The resins based PVCs are replacing traditional materials in construction such as wood, glass and metals and adding cost effectiveness. Global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins market is segmented on the basis of the types as suspension PVC, emulsion PVC, bulk polymerized PVC and copolymer PVC. Major applications of this market are building & construction, and piping followed by consumer goods, automotive, electrical, medical, packaging, furniture, and others.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Major companies in global PVC resins market comprises of:
- Hanhwa Chemical Corporation
- INEOS ChlorVinyls
- Kaneka Corporation
- LG Chem
- Australian Vinyls Corporation Pty Ltd.
- DuPont, Finolex Industries Ltd.
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Reliance Industries Ltd.
- Resin Technology, LLC
- Shintech Inc.
- The Sanmar Group
- Tokuyama Corporation
- Sasol Limited
- Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Westlake Chemical Corporation
- Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Zhengzhou Aceto Chemicals Co., Ltd.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Resins By Types:
- Suspension PVC
- Emulsion PVC
- Bulk Polymerized PVC
- Copolymer PVC
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Resins By Applications:
- Building And Construction
- Piping
- Consumer Goods
- Electrical
- Automotive
- Medical
- Packaging
- Furniture
- Others
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Resins By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- MEA
The Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Resins Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Resins Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Resins Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Resins Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Resins Market Analysis By Types
Chapter 6 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Resins Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Resins Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Resins Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Resins Industry
