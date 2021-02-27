Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Stabilizers Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Polyvinyl chlorides (PVC) are commercial synthetic plastic polymers. PVCs are thermally very unstable and require stabilizers. During extrusion or moulding process, hydrogen chloride is eliminated, which decomposes PVC. PVC stabilizers prevent elimination of hydrogen chloride and autooxidation thus preventing the degradation process. Stabilizers are metal compounds that prevent the chain reactions due to decomposition. They are blends of metal soaps, metal salts, and organometallic compounds. Stabilizers used in PVC enhance the properties of the material by making it resistant to the effects of heat, daylight, weathering, UV radiation, etc. PVC stabilizers which do not influence the properties of PVCs (colour, smell etc.) and are not toxic are the most preferred stabilizers in the market.

Polyvinyl chlorides (PVC) are in two forms namely rigid and flexible. Rigid PVC comprises of pipes, profiles, films and bottles. Flexible PVC includes cables, floorings, coatings, etc. Based on these forms, stabilizers are used to enhance the properties of the PVC. Heat stabilizers are the major types of PVC stabilizers. Heat or thermal stabilizers are further classified as organic and inorganic stabilizers.

The major metal compounds used in stabilizers are Lead (Pb), Barium (Ba), Calcium (Ca), and Tin (Sn). Based on these compounds, stabilizers are classified as Pb stabilizers, Ba-Zn stabilizers, Ca-Zn stabilizers, and Sn stabilizers.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Stabilizer By Types:

Heat/Thermal Stabilizers Organic Stabilizers Inorganic Stabilizers

Light Stabilizers

Others



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Stabilizer By Applications:

Pipes

Profiles

Films

Bottles

Cables

Coatings

Others



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Stabilizer By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



