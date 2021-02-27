Global Specialty Tapes Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Specialty tapes are different from industrial tapes, and integrate a wide variety of tapes for specific applications in industries. Specific applications demand for different types of tapes with unique characteristics and hence, these are called specialty tapes. It can be applied in operations such as electrical, packaging, printing and lamination. Large assortments of specialty tapes and its designs distinguish the operation of specialty tapes manufacturing. These application-specific designed tapes have enhanced capabilities from that of adhesive tapes. Abrasion and chemical resistance, adhesion properties, and general features of adhesive tapes are the basic properties of specialty tapes.

Acrylic / acrylate, cloth – woven fabric, cloth – felt / non-woven, glass / fiberglass, filament, paper, foam, polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyamide (PA), polypropylene (PP) and others are the various materials used for the manufacturing of specialty tapes depending on their types. like packaging, automotive, electrical, electronics, building and construction, medical, paper and printing, health and hygiene, and many others. Specialty tapes may not be useful apart from their intended function but are essential and growing in their application areas. Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing market followed by Europe and North America.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Specialty tapes used in industries are:

3M

Euro Tapes Pvt. Ltd.

Henkel

DuPont

HB Fuller

Campbell International



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

We provide segmentation in reports by types:

Anti-Slip Tapes

Die-Cut Tapes

Fire Tapes

Flashing Tapes

Hazard/Barricade Tapes

ID Tapes

Soundproof Tapes

Ventilation Tapes

Others



We provide segmentation in reports by manufacturing materials:

Acrylic / Acrylate

Cloth – Woven Fabric

Cloth – Felt / Non-woven

Glass / Fiberglass

Filament

Paper

Foam

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyamide (PA)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others



We provide segmentation in reports by technology:

HM Based

Solvent Based

Water Based



We provide segmentation in reports by end-use applications:

Packaging

Automotive

Electricals

Electronics

Building And Construction

Medical

Paper And Printing

Health And Hygiene

Others



We provide segmentation in reports by geography:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Latin America

MEA



The Global Specialty Tapes Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Specialty Tapes Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Specialty Tapes Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Specialty Tapes Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Specialty Tapes Market Analysis By types

Chapter 6 Specialty Tapes Market Analysis By manufacturing materials

Chapter 7 Specialty Tapes Market Analysis By Atechnology

Chapter 8 Specialty Tapes Market Analysis By end-use applications

Chapter 9 Specialty Tapes Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Specialty Tapes Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Specialty Tapes Industry



