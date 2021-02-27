Global Maltitols Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Maltitols are sugar alcohol, which are as sweet as table sugar i.e. sucrose. They are good substitute to sugar with similar properties of sucrose. These are made by hydrogenation of disaccharide maltose. It is polyol mainly produced from corn syrup. Maltitols are low-digestible carbohydrates used as sugar replacers with special advantages such as being less caloric than table sugar, does not promote tooth decay and has less effect on blood glucose as compared to table sugar. Maltitols provides approximately calories between 2 and 3 kcalories/g.

Maltitols are around 90% as sweet as sugar, non-cariogenic, good in taste, less caloric, versatile in use when compared to other polyols, thus its demand is expected to increase in the forecasted period. Leys, Maltisweet and SweetPearl are some of the famous maltitol product brands in the global maltitols market.

The leading companies in the business of maltitols in the global market are:

Cargill

Roquette

SPI Polyols

Lesys (Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech)

Futaste

Tereos Sryal

Wilmar

Prinova

Huakang Pharma

Shandong Lujian Biological Technology

Dancheng Caixin Sugar



SEGMENTATION IN REPORTS:

Maltitols By Their Physical Forms:

Crystallized Maltitols

Powdered Maltitols

Syrup Maltitols



Maltitols By Applications:

Sweeteners

Diabetic And Dietetic Food And Beverage

Plasticizer

Toothpaste

Others



Maltitols By Geography:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Latin America

MEA



The Global Maltitols Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Maltitols Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Maltitols Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Maltitols Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Maltitols Market Analysis By Physical Forms

Chapter 6 Maltitols Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Maltitols Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Maltitols Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Maltitols Industry



