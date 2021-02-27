Global Sorbitols (Glucitols) Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Sorbitols are isomers of mannitol, which are sugar alcohols and sweet in taste. Also known as glucitol, it is slowly metabolized by human body. Sorbitols are made from corn, apples, pears, peaches, and prunes. Properties such as humectant, sweetener, bulking agent, stabilizer, softener & emulsifier and surface active make sorbitol commercially viable for applications. Owing to low caloric values and natural sweetening properties, sorbitols are preferred as alternate for sugar in food and beverage products.

Owing to the downstream opportunities such as propylene glycols, ethylene glycols, & glycerols, sorbitol market is growing in terms of applications. These derivatives are derived mostly from petrochemicals. In addition, increasing health awareness, substitution for sugar and multiplying applications in downstream and vertical industries are the driving factors for demand growth for sorbitol in the global market.

Asia Pacific is the leading consumer and supplier market of sorbitol in the global market. this growth was boosted owing to the growth in both supply and demand in countries such as China, India, Indonesia and Japan. China is the largest producer and consumer of sorbitol, which has fuelled the growth of Asia Pacific region. North America and Europe also dominate the global sorbitol market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



Global players in the sorbitol industry are:

Roquette Freres

Cargill

Ingredion

Archer Daniels Midland

Shandong Tianli

Kasyap Sweetners Ltd.

Shouguang Tianwei Chemical Co., Ltd.

PT Sorini

Nikken Fine Chemicals

Global Sweeteners Holdings

Khalista (Liuzhou) Chemical Industries.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Sorbitols By Products:

Liquid/Syrup Sorbitol

Crystal/Powder Sorbitol



Sorbitols By Applications:

Toothpaste

Vitamin C

Diabetic and Dietetic Food and Beverage

Surfactants

Others



Sorbitols By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



The Global Sorbitols (Glucitols) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Sorbitols (Glucitols) Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Sorbitols (Glucitols) Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Sorbitols (Glucitols) Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Sorbitols (Glucitols) Market Analysis By Products

Chapter 6 Sorbitols (Glucitols) Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Sorbitols (Glucitols) Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Sorbitols (Glucitols) Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Sorbitols (Glucitols) Industry



