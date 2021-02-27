Global Dyes and Pigments Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Dyes and pigments are colourants that are used for dyeing and colouring materials such as clothes, paints & coatings, foods, plastic materials and others. Dyes and pigments are coloured substances, available in vibrant colours as they absorb more wavelengths of light. Dyes are soluble in water whereas pigments are insoluble. Dyes have affinity to the applied substrate and contrary to it pigments do not have affinity to the applied substrate. Pigments require special techniques for dyeing and printing due to insolubility in water and generally manufactured as dry colorants.
Dyes and pigments have applications such as textiles, leather, paper, paints and coatings, plastics, constructions, paper & specialty, printing inks, and others. The dyes and pigments market has been segmented based on product types as dyes (reactive dye, disperse dye, sulfur dye, VAT dye, acid dye, direct dye, basic dye, and others) and pigments (organic pigments and inorganic pigments). Organic pigments (azo, phthalocyanines blues and greens, and high performance pigments) and inorganic pigments (titanium dioxide, iron oxide, and others) further segment pigments.
Major companies in global dyes and pigments market comprises:
- Archroma
- BASF SE
- DIC Corp.
- Haining Tongyuan Chemical Factory
- KRONOS Worldwide Inc.
- Lanxess AG
- Merck KGAA
- OCI Company Ltd.
- Rockwood Holdings Inc.
- Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.
- Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.
- Cristal Global
- Tronox, Inc.
- Cathay Pigments, Inc.
- Sun Chemical Corp.
- Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd.
- DuPont
- Ferro Corp.
- Heubach GmbH
- Huntsman International, LLC.
- Ishihara Corporation
- Kemira Oyj
- Silberline Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- Shepherd Color Company
- Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Dyes And Pigments By Product Types:
- Dyes (Reactive, Disperse, Acid, Direct, Basic, VAT and Others)
- Organic Pigments (Azo, Phthalocyanines, High Performance Pigments and Others)
- Inorganic Pigments (Titanium dioxide, Iron Oxide, Carbon Black and Others)
Dyes And Pigments By Applications:
- Textiles
- Paints & Coatings
- Constructions
- Printing Inks
- Paper
- Plastics
- Leather
- Paper & Specialty
- Others
Dyes And Pigments By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- MEA
The Global Dyes And Pigments Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Dyes And Pigments Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Dyes And Pigments Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Dyes And Pigments Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Dyes And Pigments Market Analysis By Product Types
Chapter 6 Dyes And Pigments Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Dyes And Pigments Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Dyes And Pigments Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Dyes And Pigments Industry
