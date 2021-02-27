Global Dyes and Pigments Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Dyes and pigments are colourants that are used for dyeing and colouring materials such as clothes, paints & coatings, foods, plastic materials and others. Dyes and pigments are coloured substances, available in vibrant colours as they absorb more wavelengths of light. Dyes are soluble in water whereas pigments are insoluble. Dyes have affinity to the applied substrate and contrary to it pigments do not have affinity to the applied substrate. Pigments require special techniques for dyeing and printing due to insolubility in water and generally manufactured as dry colorants.

Dyes and pigments have applications such as textiles, leather, paper, paints and coatings, plastics, constructions, paper & specialty, printing inks, and others. The dyes and pigments market has been segmented based on product types as dyes (reactive dye, disperse dye, sulfur dye, VAT dye, acid dye, direct dye, basic dye, and others) and pigments (organic pigments and inorganic pigments). Organic pigments (azo, phthalocyanines blues and greens, and high performance pigments) and inorganic pigments (titanium dioxide, iron oxide, and others) further segment pigments.

Major companies in global dyes and pigments market comprises:

Archroma

BASF SE

DIC Corp.

Haining Tongyuan Chemical Factory

KRONOS Worldwide Inc.

Lanxess AG

Merck KGAA

OCI Company Ltd.

Rockwood Holdings Inc.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

Cristal Global

Tronox, Inc.

Cathay Pigments, Inc.

Sun Chemical Corp.

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd.

DuPont

Ferro Corp.

Heubach GmbH

Huntsman International, LLC.

Ishihara Corporation

Kemira Oyj

Silberline Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Shepherd Color Company

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Dyes And Pigments By Product Types:

Dyes (Reactive, Disperse, Acid, Direct, Basic, VAT and Others)

Organic Pigments (Azo, Phthalocyanines, High Performance Pigments and Others)

Inorganic Pigments (Titanium dioxide, Iron Oxide, Carbon Black and Others)



Dyes And Pigments By Applications:

Textiles

Paints & Coatings

Constructions

Printing Inks

Paper

Plastics

Leather

Paper & Specialty

Others



Dyes And Pigments By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



The Global Dyes And Pigments Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Dyes And Pigments Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Dyes And Pigments Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Dyes And Pigments Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Dyes And Pigments Market Analysis By Product Types

Chapter 6 Dyes And Pigments Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Dyes And Pigments Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Dyes And Pigments Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Dyes And Pigments Industry



