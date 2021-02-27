Global Decorative Coatings Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Decorative coatings are liquid paint covering available in vibrant colours applied on the surface of interior or exterior structure. The main functions of coating are decorative or protective purpose as well as for preventing cracks, water seepage, protection from fungus and algae, moisture, corrosion, bacteria, UV radiation and enhancement of the structure. Decorative coatings market cover products such as exterior and interior wall paints, wood finishes, enamel products, etc. They are also known as architectural coatings.

Burgeoning office buildings, residential complexes and infrastructure such as restaurants, hotels, etc. are driving the growth of global decorative coatings market. Growth in construction and furniture sector, consumer interest in aesthetics and home decor are other vital drivers to boost the demand for decorative coatings. Stringent regulations in regions such as Europe and North America are the major challenge for decorative coatings market to meet environment friendly and modern solutions with customer satisfaction.

Water based decorative coatings have turned down the usage of solvent-based decorative coatings in interior applications owing to awareness on volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions. Major players in global decorative coatings market are AkzoNobel NV, PPG, Dulux, Dow Chemical, Sherwin-Williams, BASF, DuPont and many more.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Browse the complete Global Decorative Coatings Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/131-decorative-coatings-market-report



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Decorative Coatings By Types:

Water Based Coatings Interior Coatings Exterior Coatings

Solvent Based Coatings Interior Coatings Exterior Coatings

Others (Architectural Lacquers and Other Decorative Coatings)



Decorative Coatings By End-User:

Commercial Infrastructures

Residential buildings



Decorative Coatings By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Download Free Sample Report of Global Decorative Coatings Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-131



The Global Decorative Coatings Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Decorative Coatings Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Decorative Coatings Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Decorative Coatings Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Decorative Coatings Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Decorative Coatings Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 7 Decorative Coatings Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Decorative Coatings Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Decorative Coatings Industry



Purchase the complete Global Decorative Coatings Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-131



Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global Marine Coatings Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

Global Waterborne Coatings Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2025

Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast



About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.



For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/

News Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/08/21/decorative-coatings-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/