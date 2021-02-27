Global Pesticides Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Pesticides are biological or chemical agent, which deter, harm, or kill various kinds of pests. They are usually used for plant protection from insects, plant pathogens, weeds, mollusks, birds, mammals, nematodes, microbes and other pests. Pesticides are used for various purposes such as killing mosquitoes that spread West Nile virus, yellow fever, and malaria; killing bees, wasps or ants that cause allergic reactions; protecting animals against parasites; preventing humans from moldy food or diseases; killing invasive roadside weeds, trees and brush that cause environmental damage; controlling algae and plants (water grasses) in ponds and lakes; managing rodents and insects that infest food and many other uses.
North America and Europe are the major market followed by Asia Pacific region. North America and Europe are mature market whereas Asia Pacific is an emerging market. Bayer AG, Syngenta, Dow Chemical, DuPont, Monsanto and many more companies are involved in the business of pesticides in the global market.
We provide segmentation in reports by chemical structures:
- Organic
- Inorganic
- Synthetic
- Biological
We provide segmentation in reports by types of pest control:
- Mechanical Control
- Biological Control
- Host/Target Resistance
- Chemical Control
We provide segmentation in reports by product types:
- Herbicides
- Bactericides
- Fungicides
- Insecticides
- Rodenticides
- Virucides
- Others
We provide segmentation in reports by usage categories:
- Conventional Pesticides
- Other Pesticide Chemicals
- Wood Preservatives
- Specialty Biocides
- Chlorine/Hypochlorites
We provide segmentation in reports by applications:
- Agricultural
- Home and Garden
- Industrial / Commercial
- Others
We provide segmentation in reports by geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- MEA
- Latin America
