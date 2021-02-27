Global Mineral Oil Lubricants Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Mineral Oil Lubricants Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com

Mineral oil lubricants are manufactured by using base oils, which are of three types – group I, group II, and group III. Mineral oil lubricants manufactured from group I has the lowest quality and have low performance levels than other two groups. Mineral oil lubricants have properties like solubility with additives, enhanced compatibility with seals, and cost efficiency and effectiveness. Mineral oil lubricants are better option for substantial contamination from dust and debris than that of synthetic lubricants; also mineral oil lubricants formulation are more economically for high operating temperatures applications.

Mineral oil lubricants are available in different types such as fluid lubricants (oils), semi-fluid lubricants (greases) and solid lubricants. Fluid lubricants (oils) are further classified as paraffinic, naphtenic and aromatic mineral oils. Fluid lubricants have the major applications in global mineral oil lubricants industry. Engine oils, heat transfer oils, rust protection oils, transformer oils (insulating oils) and others are the applications covered in this report of global mineral oil lubricants market. Rubber / asphalt, textile, personal care, personal lubricant and many others industries utilize mineral oil lubricants for their final products.