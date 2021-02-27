Global Heavy Rare Earth Metals/Elements (HREM/HREE) Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Heavy rare earth metals/elements (HREM/HREE) are all lanthanides expect yttrium (Y) which has similar properties of lanthanides. These metals are naturally originating metals/elements, all solid in state. These are high-density metals/elements. Yttrium, europium, terbium, and dysprosium are the most economically critical HREM/HREE.

Heavy rare earth metals/elements are used in area such as high powered electric motors, energy reduction in lighter vehicles, energy efficiency in light bulbs, colour screen in LCDs and PDPs, medical services, optical fibers, optical amplifiers, rare earth magnets, lasers & infrared lasers, computer memories, ceramics, portable x-ray machines, and many others. Catalysts, permanent magnet, and polishing are the major applications of heavy rare earth metals/elements.

Leading regions having major deposits for heavy rare earth metals/elements are Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America.

China is the major hub for these HREM/HREE followed by USA and others:

China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Molycorp Inc.

reat Western Minerals Group Ltd.

Canada Rare Earth Corporation

Alkane Resources Ltd

Arafura Resources Ltd.

many others are the companies involved in the extraction and manufacturing of heavy rare earth metals/elements.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Heavy Rare Earth Metals/Elements By Element/Metals:

Yttrium (Y)

Europium (Eu)

Gadolinium (Gd)

Terbium (Tb)

Dysprosium (Dy)

Holmium (Ho)

Erbium (Er)

Thulium (Tm)

Ytterbium (Yb)

Lutetium (Lu)



Heavy Rare Earth Metals/Elements By Applications:

Catalysts

Permanent Magnets

Polishing

Ceramics and Glasses

Additives

Phosphors

Electronics

Others



Heavy Rare Earth Metals/Elements By Geography:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Latin America

Africa

Europe and Middle East



The Global Heavy Rare Earth Metals/Elements (HREM/HREE) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Heavy Rare Earth Metals/Elements (HREM/HREE) Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Heavy Rare Earth Metals/Elements (HREM/HREE) Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Heavy Rare Earth Metals/Elements (HREM/HREE) Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Heavy Rare Earth Metals/Elements (HREM/HREE) Market Analysis By Element/Metals

Chapter 6 Heavy Rare Earth Metals/Elements (HREM/HREE) Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Heavy Rare Earth Metals/Elements (HREM/HREE) Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Heavy Rare Earth Metals/Elements (HREM/HREE) Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Heavy Rare Earth Metals/Elements (HREM/HREE) Industry



