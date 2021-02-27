Global Antivenom Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Antivenom, also known as antivenin, venom antiserum and antivenom immunoglobulin, is a medication made from antibodies which is used to treat certain venomous bites and stings. They are only recommended if there is significant toxicity or a high risk of toxicity. The specific antivenom needed depends on the species involved. It is given by injection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antivenom in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Antivenom Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Antivenom Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Vials)

Italy Antivenom Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Vials)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Antivenom Market 2019 (%)

The global Antivenom market was valued at 898.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 991.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. While the Antivenom market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Antivenom manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Antivenom production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Antivenom Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Vials)

Italy Antivenom Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Polyvalent antivenom

Monovalent antivenom

Italy Antivenom Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Vials)

Italy Antivenom Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Retail Pharmacies

Hospitals

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Antivenom Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Antivenom Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Antivenom Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Vials)

Total Italy Antivenom Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

CSL Behring

Merck & Co.

BTG Plc

Pfizer

Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation

Rare Disease Therapeutics

Flynn Pharma

Vins Bioproducts

Bharat Serums and Vaccines

