Video Colposcope Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Colposcopy is a medical diagnostic procedure to examine an illuminated, magnified view of the cervix and the tissues of the vagina and vulva. Many premalignant lesions and malignant lesions in these areas have discernible characteristics which can be detected through the examination. It is done using a colposcopy, which provides an enlarged view of the areas, allowing the colposcopies to visually distinguish normal from abnormal appearing tissue and take directed biopsies for further pathological examination. The main goal of colposcopy is to prevent cervical cancer by detecting precancerous lesions early and treating them.

Video Colposcope can provide full-screen that features a high resolution video camera. It results in a compact stand-alone system for true video imaging in the gynecology field.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Video Colposcope in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Video Colposcope Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Video Colposcope Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Thailand Video Colposcope Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Video Colposcope Market 2019 (%)

The global Video Colposcope market was valued at 105.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 125 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. While the Video Colposcope market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Video Colposcope manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Video Colposcope production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Video Colposcope Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand Video Colposcope Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Electronic Video Colposcope

Optical Video Colposcope

Other

Thailand Video Colposcope Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand Video Colposcope Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic

Physical Examination

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Video Colposcope Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Video Colposcope Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Video Colposcope Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Thailand Video Colposcope Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Leisegang

Philips

Olympus

Zeiss

MedGyn

Seiler

EDAN Instruments

Wallach

Beijing SWSY

DYSIS Medical

Centrel

ATMOS

B’ORZE

NTL

Ecleris

