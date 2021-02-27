Fatty Acids Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

A fatty acid is a carboxylic acid with a long aliphatic chain, which is either saturated or unsaturated. Most naturally occurring fatty acids have an unbranched chain of an even number of carbon atoms, from 4 to 28.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fatty Acids in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Fatty Acids Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Fatty Acids Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Thailand Fatty Acids Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Fatty Acids Market 2019 (%)

The global Fatty Acids market was valued at 12360 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 16790 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. While the Fatty Acids market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fatty Acids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fatty Acids production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Fatty Acids Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand Fatty Acids Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Unsaturated Fatty Acids

Saturated Fatty Acids

Thailand Fatty Acids Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand Fatty Acids Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Soap & Detergent

Fatty Amine and Fatty Amide

Fatty Acid Ester

Rubber

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Fatty Acids Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Fatty Acids Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Fatty Acids Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Thailand Fatty Acids Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Wilmar

Klk

Ioi

Musim Mas

Oleon

Kao

Permata Hijau Group

Pacific Oleochemicals

Ecogreen

Teck Guan

Pt.Cisadane Raya

Emery Oleochemicals

Southern Acids

Pt.Sumi Asih

Bakrie Group

Soci

Godrej Industries

Shuangma Chemical

Dongma Oil

Zhejiang Zanyu

Cambridge Olein

Shanghai Soap

Akzonobel(Shandong Base)

Sichuan Tianyu

