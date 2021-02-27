Global Automotive EGR System Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

Exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) is a NOx emission control technique applicable to a wide range of diesel engines from light-, medium- and heavy-duty diesel engines right up to two-stroke low-speed marine engines. The configuration of an EGR system depends on the required EGR rate and other demands of the particular application.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive EGR System in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Automotive EGR System Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Automotive EGR System Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

South Korea Automotive EGR System Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Automotive EGR System Market 2019 (%)

The global Automotive EGR System market was valued at 2883.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3697.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. While the Automotive EGR System market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive EGR System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Automotive EGR System production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Automotive EGR System Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Automotive EGR System Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

EGR Valves

EGR Coolers

EGR Sensors

ECU

South Korea Automotive EGR System Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Automotive EGR System Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Diesel Engine

Gasoline Engine

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Automotive EGR System Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Automotive EGR System Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Automotive EGR System Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total South Korea Automotive EGR System Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

BorgWarner

Denso

Rheinmetall Automotive

Continental

Delphi

Korens

Mahle

Keihin

Eberspacher

Faurecia

Tenneco

Longsheng Technology

MEET Automotive

Klubert + Schmidt

Yibin Tianruida

Gits Manufacturing

Zhejiang Jiulong

