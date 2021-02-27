Turbocharger Market Analysis by Experts with Key Players, Regions, Growth, Opportunities till 2023

Market Highlights

The turbocharger system consists a turbine and a compressor employed in the large heavy vehicles especially in those having multiple trailers such as buses, trucks, trailers and semi-trailers for the purpose of safety, efficiency, and reliability. The automotive turbocharger is a centrifugal blower which produces high pressure air to enhance the power of IC engines. The major advantage of this system is that it makes engines more compact & smaller and increases its overall performance.

The automotive turbocharger market is majorly driven due to the stringent vehicle emission norms from the developing regions such as Europe and North America. In addition, the increasing production of commercial vehicles in countries such as China, Germany, Mexico, India, and Japan drive the growth of Automotive Turbocharger market. Furthermore, technological advancement such as e-turbocharger, growing awareness from the key manufacturers in reducing the carbon footprints, low maintenance cost of this system, and the growing concern over the safety in commercial vehicles are set to drive the growth of this market during the study period.

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the Automotive Turbocharger is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North Americ is estimated to hold a significant market share throughout the forecast period owing to growing production of commercial vehicles from US, Canada, and Mexico. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the growing socio-economic conditions in countries such as China, Japan, India and other countries in the region, growing goods transportation, growing commercial vehicle production and rising focus towards driver & vehicle safety.

Continuous improvement in turbocharger technology will further enhance the Asia-Pacific market size. In Europe, the presence of key manufacturers such as Continenetal AG, Bosch, and Eaton Corporation are also contributing in the growth of this market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Automotive Turbocharger market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Automotive Turbocharger market by Technology, Fuel Type, Sales Channel, Vehicle type, Material, Application and Region.

By Technology

VGT/VNT

Wastegate

Electric Turbocharger

Others

By Fuel Type

Diesel

Gasoline

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Material

Cast Iron

Aluminium

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Application

Automotive

Marine

Agricultural & Construction

Other

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Turbocharger market include Cummins Inc (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Honeywell International Inc (US), Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH (Germany), Precision & Turbo (US), Borgwarner and Inc (US), Rotomaster International (Canada), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Continenetal AG (Germany) & Others.

