Soya Flour Market in Italy Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2020-2026

Soya Flour /Soy flour, derived from roasted soybeans finely grounded into a powder. It is a rich source of proteins, as well as iron, vitamins B and calcium, and it adds a pleasant texture and flavor to a variety of products. Soyflour is processed further to produce textured concentrates and isolates used in the food/snack industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Soya Flour in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Soya Flour Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Soya Flour Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Italy Soya Flour Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Soya Flour Market 2019 (%)

The global Soya Flour market was valued at 1233.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1396.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. While the Soya Flour market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Soya Flour manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Soya Flour production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Soya Flour Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Soya Flour Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Natural, or full-fat

Low-fat

Defatted

Italy Soya Flour Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Soya Flour Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Bakery Products

Dried Milk

Meat Analogues

Health Products

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Soya Flour Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Soya Flour Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Soya Flour Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Italy Soya Flour Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ADM

Cargill

CHS

Danisco

Soja Austria

Sojaprotein

Goldensea

Xiangchi

