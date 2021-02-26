 Global Oligonucleotide Pool Library Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025 

Oligonucleotide Pool Library Market in Vietnam – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Oligo pools, which are high diversity collections of oligonucleotides, are utilized to generate CRISPR guide RNA (sgRNA) libraries for cloning into expression vectors. Accuracy and uniformity of oligo synthesis are critical to ensure specificity of targeting and oligo representation.

This report studies the Oligonucleotide Pool/Library market, the Oligonucleotide Pool/Library is the array of the Oligonucleotide. They are used for gene chips, electrophoresis and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oligonucleotide Pool Library in China, including the following market information:

Vietnam Oligonucleotide Pool Library Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Oligonucleotide Pool Library Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam Oligonucleotide Pool Library Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Oligonucleotide Pool Library Market 2019 (%)

The global Oligonucleotide Pool Library market was valued at 1012.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1379 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. While the Oligonucleotide Pool Library market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oligonucleotide Pool Library manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Oligonucleotide Pool Library production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Oligonucleotide Pool Library Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Oligonucleotide Pool Library Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

12K Different Oligo per Pools

90K Different Oligo per Pools

Other

Vietnam Oligonucleotide Pool Library Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Oligonucleotide Pool Library Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Target Capture

CRISPR/Cas9 Designs

Gene Synthesis

Library Preparation

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Oligonucleotide Pool Library Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Oligonucleotide Pool Library Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Oligonucleotide Pool Library Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam Oligonucleotide Pool Library Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Agilent

Eurogentec S.A

Sigmaaldrich

Illumnia

L.G.C Biosearch Technologies

Eurofins Genomics

Roche NimbleGe

Integrated DNA Technologies

Nitto Denko Avecia Inc

General Biosystems

MYcroarray

Twist Bioscience

CustomArray

LC Sciences

