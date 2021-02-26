Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Overview, Scope and Technology Advancement Outlook, Competitor Analysis, Forthcoming Developments & Future Investments 2021 to 2025

Industry Insight

As per the market research study by Market Research Future (MRFR), in the past years, the global electric two-wheeler market was esteemed at an average level. Now that the market is predicted to achieve a substantial value till the end of 2025, registering an exponential 13.39% CAGR between the years 2020 and 2025.

Top Driving Factors and Key Barriers

In the present time, electric two-wheelers are ever-increasing and becoming popular among major urban transport systems in various regions of the globe. It ranges from electric bicycles to electric scooters as well as electric motorcycles. These vehicles are considered to be lightweight and can maneuver easily through congested situations on streets. These vehicles are easily charged with the electrical outlet and often have a removable or replaceable battery, which also provides the convenience of charging indoors. These beneficiaries are keeping the market moving at a high rate and expecting to take it at higher levels in the future timeframe.

The study more reveals that the mounting demand for a favorable climate in the interest of regulating pollution and environmental conservation is profoundly influencing the electric two-wheeler demand over the forecast period. This has boosted the shares of the market to a great extent in the present time. Even the existence of stringent regulatory norms has entirely supported the adoption of clean energy by improving the air quality and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, thereby reducing the dependence on crude oil in the future. All these factors are paving ways for new opportunities to enter the market and flourish it with immense capitalization in the assessment period.

MRFR profiled key global Electric Two-Wheeler Market players. They are:

The significant market players of the global electric two-wheeler market are listed as Hero Electric (India), Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd (China), Ampere Vehicles (India), Wuxi YADEA Export-Import Co., Ltd (China), GOVECS AG (Germany), Vmoto Limited (Australia), China Zhongneng Vehicle Group Co., Ltd (China), Energica Motor Company S.p.An (Italy), Niu International (China), and Zero Motorcycles, Inc. (US)

Get a FREE Report Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5456

Segmentation of Market: Electric Two-Wheeler

The top segments included under the segmental analysis of the electric two-wheeler market are type, battery type, and voltage.

By the segment of battery type, the electric two-wheeler market has included electric motorcycle and electric scooter. Wherein the electric scooter segment acquired the largest market share back in 2018, as the electric scooter is extensively used.

By the segment of battery type, the global electric two-wheeler market has included lithium-ion, sealed lead acid, and more. Among these, the sealed lead acid segment acquired the largest market share back in the year 2018 as the batteries used in electric two-wheeler are relatively cost-effective than the other types and are known as “maintenance free” batteries. The sealed lead-acid batteries are thus available on all kinds of shapes, amperages, voltages, and sizes. These factors are likely to motivate the growth of the sealed lead acid segment during the assessment period.

By the segment of voltage, the electric two-wheeler market has included 36V, 24V, 48V, and more than 48V. Among these, the 48V segment occupied the largest market share in terms of value back in 2018. The demand for high-speed electric two-wheelers is mounting in support of the growing battery capacity and reduced weight of the batteries. These factors have been expected to fuel the growth of the 48V segment in the global electric two-wheeler market.

Regional Framework

From the viewpoint of the electric two-wheeler market’s regional analysis, globally has includes various regions for its study. They are Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.

Out of these regions, the study reveals that the Asia Pacific occupied almost 90%-92% of the electric two-wheelers market shares to its economy. Where, in this region, China is the significant revenue generating country in this region as the growth is notably spurred by the central government policies. The easy classification of electric bicycle and elimination of licensing and registration need has qualified electric two-wheelers to be the best transport option for the population on China. Most of the cities in China have strictly restricted the use and ownership of the gasoline vehicles in the urban areas, which has resulted in the market to develop more and more and contributing the best at a global level. After China, India is set to be the next emerging region for electric two-wheelers. The electric made vehicles are set to outpace the four-wheelers in all-electric mobility drive as all the top manufacturers have lined up their products and are ready to sell to the consumers from the year 2018.

As per the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), the sale of electric two-wheelers can outpace electric car sales as the performance of the vehicles are much improved than the first ones with the costs of Li-ion batteries reducing at a rapid pace. To add into this, the Indian government has targeted the country towards transition entirely with the electric vehicles by 2030. In the interest of the same, the top Indian two-wheeler manufacturers such as Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto TVS Motor, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, and Yamaha have scheduled the launches of their products from 2018.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size (2020)?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate by 2025?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

Get Attractive Discount on @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5456

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition 14

2.2 Scope Of The Study 14

2.3 List Of Assumptions 15

2.4 Market Structure 16

2.5 Market Attractive Analysis 16

2.6 Global Electric Two-Wheeler Market, By Type 17

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process 22

4.2 Primary Research 23

4.3 Secondary Research 24

4.4 Market Size Estimation 25

4.5 Forecast Model 25

List Of Tables

Table 1 list of assumptions 15

Table 2 global electric two-wheeler market, by type, 2017–2025 (usd million) 37

Table 3 global electric two-wheeler market, by battery type, 2017–2025 (usd million) 39

Table 4 global electric two-wheeler market, by voltage, 2017–2025 (usd million) 41

Table 5 global electric two-wheeler market, by region, 2017–2025 (usd million) 42

Table 6 asia-pacific: electric two-wheeler market, by country, 2017–2025 (usd million) 43.

Table 7 asia-pacific: electric two-wheeler market, by type, 2017–2025 (usd million) 44

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electric-two-wheeler-market-5456

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Edibles.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Future

Contact Person: Abhishek Sawant

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Address:Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electric-two-wheeler-market-5456

https://thedailychronicle.in/