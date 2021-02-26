Semi -Trailer Market 2021 | Global Trends, Growth Insights, Future Scope, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis

The global semi trailer market is expected to exhibit a solid 5% CAGR over the forecast period till 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The report presents a detailed, comprehensive overview of the global semi trailer market in order to familiarize the readers with the growth prospects of the market over the forecast period till 2023. The historical information regarding the global semi trailer market is presented in detail in the report. Based on this historical database, projections are made for the market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period till 2023. The leading players in the global semi trailer market are also profiled in the report in order to familiarize the readers with the competitive landscape of the global semi trailer market. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global semi trailer market is also examined in detail in the report.

Semi trailers are a type of trailer without a front axle. Due to this, they have to be used along with a tractor unit in order to be transported. The growing popularity of large-format supermarket retailing and the consequent increase in the demand from the cold chain industry is likely to be a major driver for the global semi trailer market over the forecast period. The growing retail sector in emerging regions such as the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America is likely to be a major driver for the global semi trailer market over the forecast period. The growing urbanization in these regions has led to a growing demand for retail outlets in these regions in the last few years. The growing urban population has necessitated the development of retail stores that can cater to the growing demand for retail products. The growing number of retail stores in developing regions is likely to be a major driver for the global semi trailer market over the forecast period.

This has led to a growing demand for advanced cold chain technology in order to deliver fresh produce to retail outlets in urban areas. Due to advancements in cold chain technology, delivering fresh produce to urban areas has never been easier. This has led to a growing demand for fresh produce in urban areas over the last few years. This is likely to be a major driver for the global semi trailer market over the forecast period.

Increasing technological developments in semi trailers are also likely to be a major driver for the global semi trailer market over the forecast period. With the growing demand for semi trailers, technological advancement has commenced at a rapid rate, looking to make semi trailers fit for use in various applications. On the other hand, the growing transportation of retail products by air and water is likely to be a major restraint on the global semi trailer market over the forecast period. The high diesel consumption of semi trailer tractor units and the difficulty in maneuvering tractor units attached to semi trailers are also key restraints on the global semi trailer market.

MRFR profiled key global Semi -Trailer Market players. They are:

Great Dane Limited Partnership (the U.S), Wabash National Corporation (US), China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. Ltd. (China), Schmitz Cargobull (Germany), Great Dane Trailers (US), Kögel Trailer GmbH & Co.KG (Germany), American Trailer & Storage (U.S.), PACCAR Inc. (U.S.), Schmitz Cargobull AG (Germany), Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company (the U.S.).

Segmentation:

The global semi trailer market is segmented on the basis of type, tonnage, axle count, and region.

By type, the global semi trailer market is segmented into flatbed, lowboy, dry van, refrigerated, tankers, and others.

By tonnage, the global semi trailer market is segmented into below 25 t, 25-50 t, 51-100 t, and more than 100 t.

By axle count, the global semi trailer market is segmented into less than 3, 3-4, and more than 4.

Regional Analysis:

North America is likely to dominate the global semi trailer market over the forecast period. Major factors responsible for the dominance of North America include the excellent road infrastructure in the region and the growing retail sector in the region.

